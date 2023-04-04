HAVAS HEALTH & YOU BOLSTERS OFFERINGS IN APAC WITH KEY EXPANSIONS, PROMOTIONS ACROSS REGION

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APAC's healthcare sector has evolved rapidly in recent years, necessitating a groundswell of growth and investment. To help global brands thrive in this changing climate and support them as they expand, Havas Health & You (HH&Y), the world's largest global health & wellness network, today announced numerous developments across the region. These will come under the leadership of Charles Houdoux, CEO of APAC & LATAM for HH&Y, positioning the network as a true leader in the region.

To help bolster growth in this key market, HH&Y has taken full control of its agency Havas Life Tokyo; promoted Sangeeta Barde following the recent successes of Havas Life Sorento in India (including double-digit growth in the fiercely competitive Indian market); and established Havas Life Malaysia to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia.

Havas Life Tokyo brings together the global strength of the HH&Y network with the local expertise of its team of experienced Japanese health communications professionals. Its focus is on content and digital to drive growth for clients in the market, and it's led by Managing Director Grant Foster.

In Malaysia, the new office represents further growth in Southeast Asia and offers a wide range of services, including strategic planning, digital and social media and medical education. Operations in Malaysia will be led by seasoned professional Amelia Teoh, who was recently appointed the office's business director.

"I'm so pleased to oversee this new era across the entirety of APAC as the region is poised for substantial growth in the healthcare sector," said Charles Houdoux, CEO of APAC & LATAM for HH&Y. "Staying at the forefront of what our clients want and need requires innovation and collaboration on our part. These markets are vital for health communications, and we're confident in our ability to continue to help transform and future-proof our clients' businesses."

To support this growth, HH&Y has also made significant investments in senior leadership in the region. First, Sangeeta Barde has been made regional head of Middle East and the CEO of India, a market where Havas Life Sorento has made great impact in recent years. Not only has it doubled its revenue in the last five years, but it also founded a content development center of excellence and has twice been honored with e4M's Agency of the Year.

Additionally, Jini Mathai has been elevated to the regional head of Southeast Asia. Since his appointment as business strategy director for the region in 2021, the SEA Village has brought in key clients like Novartis, Bayer and Abbott Nutrition, hired key leadership and developed strategic capabilities and medical writing capabilities.

This growth comes on the heels of other advancements within the APAC region that HH&Y has made in the last year. On top of the expansion to the SEA Village in 2022, Havas Group acquired Australia's leading independent health communications agency, Bastion Brands, which is working closely with Havas Health & You to deliver its unique approach of blending "science and emotion" to clients in the region.

Havas Health & You is the world's largest global health & wellness network, uniting Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health & wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

