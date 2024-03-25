MysteryVibe partners with Havas Lynx and makes history by showcasing the very first sex toy on billboards in the U.S.

The campaign, "Happy Menopause" aims to break taboos and call on post-menopausal women to prioritize their sexual well-being

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - After developing the first vibrator approved by the FDA and the only one listed as FSA, HSA eligible, MysteryVibe has partnered with Havas Lynx to launch a new campaign breaking all the taboos in American out-of-home (OOH) media. "Happy Menopause," features the Crescendo 2 device and declares that Orgasm now comes with a medical prescription, with the goal to say menopausal women no longer need to be silenced. The billboard is the first of its kind, making history in sexual wellness advertising by showcasing a visible sex toy in Central Manhattan.

"We are incredibly lucky to have been a part of many 'firsts' in women's health over the past decade," shared Soumyadip Rakshit, CEO and cofounder, MysteryVibe. "Not only are we honored to support a campaign that enables women to overcome taboos around menopause, we know that discomfort shouldn't be normalized."

As the product is one of only a few FDA approved sex toys in the market, the brand and agency partner found a real opportunity to take a stand and invite doctors to actually prescribe masturbation as medication. In conjunction with the billboard, the campaign contains other educational elements backed by award-winning reproductive scientist Professor Joyce Harper. With over 30 years of experience working in fertility, genetics, reproductive health, and women's health, Professor Harper's contributions highlight the numerous medical benefits of masturbation and orgasm.

Additionally, the partnership has created a groundbreaking campaign during Women's History Month for the millions of women who struggle with menopause symptoms daily, "Happy Menopause" is opening the door for practical solutions.

"Women's sexual well-being and pleasure remains a whispered subject–especially when you add menopause into the mix." Shared Tash Loeb Mills, SVP, Director of Planning, Havas Lynx. "We've had enough of it, and what better way to get people talking, than with a massive orgasm! That's what everyone wants, after all."

Each year, an estimated 2 million Americans reach menopause, which can include symptoms like vaginal dryness, decreased sensation and libido, pelvic floor issues, and urinary problems. Historically, these issues have been overlooked, with those of 73% of women going entirely untreated. As a result, postmenopausal women have been expected to just deal with discomfort and deprioritize their sex lives.

Poor blood circulation brought on by low estrogen levels is a leading cause of vaginal dryness and atrophy. The vibrational therapy in Crescendo increases blood flow. Improving circulation promotes tissue repair, genital sensation, lubrication production and relaxes pelvic floor muscles.

By meeting women where they are, both in the digital and physical life, MysteryVibe and Havas Lynx Group hope to reduce stigma and shame surrounding these sensitive – but vital – conversations and increase the number of orgasm prescriptions.

The campaign will be showcased on billboards in central Manhattan from March 25—March 31.

About Havas Lynx:

Havas Lynx is a leading healthcare communications agency with a full-service global offering and almost 600 multidisciplinary specialists in Manchester, London, and New York. They bring together fresh perspectives, creative thinking, and a progressive, collaborative approach to partner with their clients, healthcare professionals, and patients in finding solutions for the modern-day healthcare landscape.

Visit the Havas Lynx website for more information: https://havaslynx.com/.

About MysteryVibe & Menopause:

MysteryVibe is the award-winning world leader in devices for sexual health. Founded in 2014, the company builds clinically proven, FDA Class II medical devices that are FSA/HSA-eligible and adapt to the user's body, delivering targeted vibrations to address sexual dysfunction.

MysteryVibe's Crescendo 2 has been proven as an effective treatment for common symptoms of menopause – including GPPPD and vaginal atrophy – in independent studies published by the esteemed Journal of Sexual Medicine. MysteryVibe's full press kit is linked here.

SOURCE Havas Health & You