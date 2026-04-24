Have a Heart and Support Green Heart Fridays to Promote Arthritis Awareness

TORONTO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc. is proud to support its valued partner, the Arthritis Foundation, as it launches its Green Heart Fridays campaign—a nationwide initiative held throughout May in celebration of Arthritis Awareness Month. At the core of this campaign is the Arthritis Foundation's iconic green heart, symbolizing support and unity for nearly 60 million adults and children across the United States living with arthritis. Starting May 1 and every Friday in May, please be sure to share a green heart on social media and do your part in raising awareness and promoting solidarity for the arthritis community. This year, artists in 11 cities have been commissioned to create unique green heart-inspired artwork, displayed publicly for people to discover and collect.

In honor of Arthritis Awareness Month this May, Activator® is proud to partner with the Arthritis Foundation to promote active living and joint health. Designed specifically for stability and weight-bearing support, Activator® Poles help those living with arthritis maintain independence and mobility. Join us every Friday for #GreenHeartFridays as we celebrate the community and share tools designed to reduce joint stress and improve quality of life. Enhance your stride with the patented Activator® Walking Poles, featured here alongside the Arthritis Foundation's May Awareness initiative. Engineered with an ergonomic CoreGrip® and anti-vibration technology, these poles are designed to reduce impact on wrists, elbows, and shoulders. Whether you're managing joint pain or looking for extra stability on the trails, our bell-shaped tips and secure button-locking system provide the confidence to keep moving safely.

How to Support the Green Heart campaign:

Green Heart Fridays officially begin on May 1. Anyone can participate—every green heart shared contributes to this impactful initiative.

Follow @ArthritisFoundation- Throughout May, the Arthritis Foundation will showcase featured artwork, event graphics, stories, behind-the-scenes content, and easy ways to take part. Urban Poling invites everyone to follow, share, and encourage others to post a green heart.

Throughout May, the Arthritis Foundation will showcase featured artwork, event graphics, stories, behind-the-scenes content, and easy ways to take part. Urban Poling invites everyone to follow, share, and encourage others to post a green heart. Share a Green Heart- Supporters can like, comment on, or share posts from artist partners and the Arthritis Foundation, furthering arthritis awareness. Those in one of the 11 participating cities are encouraged to connect with local featured artists and discover green heart artwork in their communities.

Supporters can like, comment on, or share posts from artist partners and the Arthritis Foundation, furthering arthritis awareness. Those in one of the 11 participating cities are encouraged to connect with local featured artists and discover green heart artwork in their communities. Create Your Own Art -Create your own green heart-themed art—a drawing, painting, photo, or any other creative expression—and share it on social media. Tag @ArthritisFoundation and use the hashtags #GreenHeartFridays and #ArthritisAwarenessMonth.

We are thrilled to support those living with arthritis everyday with our Ease of Use approved Activator® poles, designed to make walking a bit easier and less painful while enhancing mobility and independence one step at a time. By participating in Green Heart Fridays and encouraging our valued community to do so, Urban Poling is committed to helping elevate arthritis awareness nationwide, starting with the simple act of sharing a green heart. Please have a heart and join us in making a difference for those living with this chronic condition!

Our poles are available through Urban Poling.com, Amazon.com and select CVS stores. For additional locations, please visit our Find A Retailer or distributor to locate a store nearest you.

Urban Poling Inc. www.urbanpoling.com

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SOURCE Urban Poling Inc.