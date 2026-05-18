Leading the Way in Mobility Support for the Parkinson's Community at the World Parkinson's Conference

Join Us at the World Parkinson's Conference in Phoenix

TORONTO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc. is proud to announce our participation at the World Parkinson's Conference, taking place at the Phoenix Convention Centre, Arizona, from 2026-05-25 to 2026-05-27. This distinguished global event brings together the Parkinson's community—including individuals living with Parkinson's, caregivers, researchers, and healthcare professionals—to share knowledge, promote collaboration, and inspire hope for the future.

Confronting Parkinson's Disease Together

The Activator® Poles by Urban Poling are specifically designed by occupational therapists to promote an upright posture and enhance stability. Featuring the patented ergonomic CoreGrip® for weight-bearing support and a secure button-locking system to prevent collapsing, these poles offer a joint-friendly solution for those seeking to improve their balance and confidence. The bell-shaped rubber tips ensure maximum traction, making them the gold standard for therapeutic walking. Researchers Tiffany Salido, PT, DPT, PhD, and Joy Cochran, PT, DPT, showcase their latest pilot studies on the impact of pole walking for individuals with Parkinson's Disease. Presented at a national conference, their findings highlight how Urban Poling techniques can immediately improve gait characteristics and provide a viable, independent exercise program for improving long-term mobility and balance in People with Parkinson's (PwPD).

With over 10 million people affected by Parkinson's disease globally—a progressive neurological disorder that impacts movement, balance, and coordination—the need for innovative support and awareness has never been greater. While there is no cure to date, evidence shows that maintaining an active lifestyle is one of the most effective ways to help manage symptoms and retain mobility.

Collaborating for a Brighter Future

We are proud to support better mobility and quality of life for people with Parkinson's with our partners LSVT Global (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment), Rock Steady Boxing, Dance for PD, and PWR ! (Parkinson's Wellness Recovery). Together, we aim to expand access to research-based exercise that benefits those with Parkinson's. Our vision focuses on making exercise as medicine more widely available and will be showcasing our collective efforts to support and empower the Parkinson's community in the Movement Village. We invite you to visit the Urban Poling Inc Activator® booth #627 for an opportunity to connect, learn more about our initiatives, and discover how Activator® poles and our partnerships can make a positive difference.

New Research on Activator® Poles with Parkinson's Patients

Visit our poster presentations on the acute effects of pole walking on gait in people with Parkinson's Disease who are new to pole use, and on whether an 8-week independent walking program with poles improves gait, balance, and activity levels. Meet Dr. Tiffany Salido, PT, and Dr. Joy Cochran, PT in Hall D-E, third floor, on Monday, May 25th, 11:30 am-1:30 pm (Board P14.03), and Wednesday, May 27th, 11:30 am-1:30 pm (Board 14.37). Learn how evidence-backed Activator® poles can build strength, improve posture, and support balance in the Parkinson's community.

Join Us at the Music Leadership Workshop-Room 223

The WPC 2026 Music Leadership Workshop shows how music can support people living with Parkinson's. Through movement, singing, drumming, and instruments, music and rhythm may improve walking, speech, mood, motor function, voice, thinking, and behavior. Making its WPC debut, the workshop offers a chance to connect with leaders in the field and gain practical tools for personal or professional use in the Parkinson's community.

Please join us for the sessions below which focus on movement and walking and experience safe, low-impact physical activity with Activator® poles -- at the forefront of our commitment to the Parkinson's community as a valuable resource in helping to maintain independence and enjoy active living!

1:15PM - Movement Warmups

Presenter: Dr. Becky Farley, PWR!

1:20PM - Exercise AND Music

Presenter: Dr. Becky Farley, PWR!

1:45PM - Drumming Warmup

Presenter: Judi Spencer, USA WPC Music Director

1:50PM Drumming, Rhythm, and Walking

Presenters: Dr. Becky Farley & Judi Spencer

Taking the First Step Towards Wellness

Every journey begins with a single, healthy step forward—let's take that step together at the World Parkinson's Conference. For more information about the World Parkinson's Conference, please their website: https://wpc2026.org/

About Urban Poling Inc: Urban Poling Inc. is a global leader in the promotion of rehabilitation, fitness and wellness through specialized poles and programs which promote pole walking and pre-gait exercises. Known for its innovative Activator® poles, which were designed by an OT and gerontologist, Urban Poling Inc. focuses on improving mobility, stability and overall quality of life for all ages and stages but most especially for individuals with balance disorders, neurological conditions, arthritis and those in post-surgical rehabilitation. The company's products and programs are recommended by leading healthcare professionals world wide and Urban Poling Inc. is dedicated to empowering people of all ages to live active, healthy lifestyles through doing what the body was designed to do-MOVE

Our poles are available through Urban Poling.com , Amazon.com and select CVS stores. For additional locations please visit our Find A Retailer or distributor to find a store near you.

Urban Poling Inc. www.urbanpoling.com

For media inquiries, please contact Diana Oliver, 416.668.0116, [email protected].

SOURCE Urban Poling Inc.