Join Us at the World Parkinson's Conference in Phoenix

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc., in partnership with PWR! (Parkinson Wellness Recovery), is pleased to announce its participation in the World Parkinson's Conference, to be held at the Phoenix Convention Centre in Arizona from May 25 to May 27, 2026. This global event brings together people living with Parkinson's, care partners, researchers, and healthcare professionals to share knowledge, foster collaboration, and inspire hope.

About PWR!

Urban Poling Inc. and PWR! Partner Up at the World Parkinson’s Conference to Support Mobility for the Parkinson’s Community Urban Poling Inc. and PWR! Partner Up at the World Parkinson’s Conference to Support Mobility for the Parkinson’s Community

Founded in 2011 in Tucson, Arizona by Dr. Becky G. Farley, PWR! is a global leader in Parkinson's care, translating cutting-edge science into action, pioneering innovative programs, and equipping professionals worldwide to better serve the PD community. They advocate for PD-specific skill training to sustain and retrain quality everyday movements that deteriorate in PD. These fundamental skills, the PWR!Moves, target multiple symptoms and can be integrated into any exercise or movement program.

PWR!'s vision is that all people with Parkinson disease have access to Exercise as Medicine. They do that by:

providing integrated rehabilitation, exercise and wellness at the PWR!Gym in Tucson, AZ

training physical and occupational therapists and exercise professionals to use the PWR!Moves and collaborate for more comprehensive care

offering week-long Retreats to spread Exercise as Medicine in the PD community

Visit www.pwr4life.org to learn more.

About Urban Poling Inc.

Founded in 2005, Urban Poling Inc. is an international education and distribution centre for specially designed Urban and Activator® poles, used by healthcare professionals and fitness instructors for therapy and exercise. Their mission is to help people of all ages stay active and independent through improved mobility.

Activator® poles are at the forefront of their commitment to the Parkinson's community. Designed for safe, low-impact physical activity, they help people maintain independence and stay engaged in daily life.

Key benefits for people with Parkinson's disease

Support posture, balance, and fall prevention

Help improve gait, upper-body strength, and coordination

Promote rhythmic movement, reduces joint strain, and supports cardiovascular health

Diana Oliver, CEO of Urban Poling Inc shares her perspective on the upcoming event. "We are elated to be participating in World Parkinson's Congress again and to be alongside so many of our partners including LSVT Global, Rock Steady Boxing, Dance for PD, Pass to Pass and PWR! who are making waves and supporting those living with Parkinson's with their phenomenal programs."

PWR! UP Your Day with PWR! and Urban Poling

Join us in the Renewal Room on Monday, May 25 at 8:00 a.m. for an Urban Poling session with Activator® poles. See how Activator® poles can help your clients stay active and walk with better mobility, balance, gait, and confidence.

"We have been using Urban Poling poles since 2013 in our rehab and exercise sessions and at our Retreats. We have introduced over 14,000 therapists and exercise professionals how to use the Urban and Activator® poles as a "multipurpose" tool for promoting learning, fitness and skill!" - Dr. Becky Farley, Founder of PWR!®

Make sure to visit Urban Poling Inc at booth #627 in the Movement Village and PWR! at booth #235 – see you at WPC 2026!

About Urban Poling Inc: Urban Poling Inc. is a global leader in the promotion of rehabilitation, fitness and wellness through specialized poles and programs which promote pole walking and pre-gait exercises. Know for its innovative Activator® poles, which were designed by an OT and gerontologist, Urban Poling Inc. focuses on improving mobility, stability and overall quality of life for all ages and stages but most especially for individuals with balance disorders, neurological conditions, arthritis and those in post-surgical rehabilitation. The company's products and programs are recommended by leading healthcare professionals worldwide and Urban Poling Inc. is dedicated to empowering people of all ages to live active, healthy lifestyles through doing what the body was designed to do-MOVE.

Our poles are available through Urban Poling.com , Amazon.com and select CVS stores. For additional locations please visit our Find A Retailer or distributor to find a store near you.

Urban Poling Inc. www.urbanpoling.com

For media inquiries, please contact Diana Oliver, 416.668.0116, [email protected]

SOURCE Urban Poling Inc.