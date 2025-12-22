Have you lost money in Integer Holdings Corporation? Contact Robbins LLP for information about your rights against ITGR.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) securities between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025. Integer is a leading global medical device contract manufacturer specializing in cardiac rhythm management and cardiovascular products.

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Misled Investors Regarding Demand for its Products

According to the complaint, the action alleges that defendants misled investors regarding the Company's market position in the growing EP ("electrophysiology") market and vastly overstated demand for Integer's EP devices. In reality, demand for Integer's EP devices had fallen off a cliff. Indeed, rather than the Company's EP business outpacing market growth in the burgeoning EP market, revenue growth from Integer's EP devices was in fact decelerating.

On October 23, 2025, Integer cut its full-year 2025 guidance and informed investors it expected net sales growth of -2% to 2% and organic sales growth of 0% to 4% for the full year of 2026. Integer further admitted that two of its PE devices had experienced "slower than forecasted" market adoption and expected the slower demand impact "to continue into 2026." On this news, Integer common stock fell $35.22 per share, or more than 32%, to close at $73.89 per share on October 23, 2025.

What are your next steps? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Integer Holdings Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by February 9, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

