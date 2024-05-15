Haven blows past $1 Million in Topline Revenue and closes Pre-Seed to Revolutionize Accounting for Startups and SMBs

Founded in 2023, Haven has quickly gained significant traction in the market, serving 120 customers, including notable startups such as Mesh, Martian, Coframe, and many others. The company's success is attributed to its unique approach to accounting, which prioritizes exceptional customer service and the use of technology to automate repetitive tasks.

"We're thrilled to have the support of such an incredible group of investors as we continue to grow and redefine the accounting experience for startups and SMBs," said Cyrus Shirazi, CEO and founder of Haven. "Our focus on providing a world-class customer experience and leveraging technology to streamline processes has resonated with our clients, and we're excited to use this funding to further enhance our services."

Haven's founding team, led by Shirazi, works together in the Hudson Valley, NY, fostering a unique culture of collaboration and customer-centricity. Shirazi brings extensive experience to his role, having served as the first business hire at fintech bank Meow and as an early employee at tax credit firm MainStreet.

With well over 50% of its growth driven by organic referrals, warm introductions, and inbound leads, Haven has demonstrated the effectiveness of its customer-first approach. The company plans to use the funds raised to invest in delivering the best customer experience in the accounting industry, building technology and hiring top-tier talent.

