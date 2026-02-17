HAVEN INTRODUCES A REFRESHED BRAND, REFLECTING THE FUTURE OF FAMILYCARE

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After six years of growth and community, Haven, an all-in-one familycare club, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity that reflects the company's evolution as a modern solution for the modern family. The rebrand includes an updated visual identity, enhanced digital experience, and expanded offerings, designed to more clearly express what Haven has always stood for: familycare.

Founded to support working parents during one of life's most demanding and meaningful stages, Haven brings together fully licensed childcare, shared and private workspaces, and fitness and wellness under one roof through one membership. While Haven's look has evolved, its purpose has not.

"At our core, we remain rooted in familycare and in creating a true third place where families can work, play, grow, and connect under one roof, with one membership," said Riley. "This refresh allows us to more clearly express who we are today — and where we're going as we expand Haven's impact."

Haven's refreshed brand reflects the working parents and families who make up its growing community - those who lead with purpose, value connection, and embrace ambition and joy. While fonts and colors may look different, Haven's commitment to families nationwide is stronger than ever.

The new visual identity is designed to evoke calm, clarity, and peace of mind from the moment families engage with Haven. Calming blue tones anchor the refreshed palette, chosen to inspire trust and ease while honoring Haven's roots in Rhode Island, the Ocean State where the brand was born. Throughout the design, hand-drawn icons, playful details, and thoughtful textures reflect the warmth and humanity of the Haven community.

The refresh comes at a pivotal moment in Haven's national growth. As interest in family-integrated spaces continues to rise, Haven is expanding its footprint and exploring franchise development opportunities to bring its familycare model to new markets across the country.

"As we grow, we're working closely with entrepreneurs to create little nuggets of hope in their local communities," Riley said. "We're excited to expand with partners who feel called to make a meaningful impact for families where they live. Our refreshed brand strengthens our ability to build deeper connections, elevate the level of care we provide, and bring the Haven experience to more families nationwide."

Haven is the first fully licensed childcare in the U.S. to offer a signature play-based early childhood curriculum, shared and private workspaces, and in-house fitness studio - all under one roof. Founded by mom of two Britt Riley, Haven reimagines care for families by supporting both parents and children. With a commitment to quality, flexibility, and well-being, Haven is creating spaces where families can truly thrive in their community. Learn more at www.yourhavenlife.com or explore franchising opportunities at www.havenfranchising.com

