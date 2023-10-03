Haven Tower Group CEO and Founder, Joseph Kuo, to Serve as Panelist at Upcoming AssetMark Leaders' Summit in Denver

Panel discussion to encompass importance of strategic relationships in driving recruiting success

Haven Tower's Kuo to discuss crucial role of brand elevation and communications in supporting RIA firms' recruiting strategies

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower" or "the firm") – the leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management space – today reported that Joseph Kuo, the firm's CEO and Founder, will serve as a panelist at the AssetMark Leaders' Summit in Denver, CO.  At the conference, which runs from October 3 – 5, Mr. Kuo will lend his expertise to an in-depth panel discussion on the role strategic relationships play in recruiting within the wealth management space, and how RIA and hybrid RIA firms can develop and implement brand elevation strategies that support growth in this arena.

"As the competition for recruiting experienced and successful financial advisors continues to intensify for independent wealth management firms across the industry, having a multi-pronged approach to business growth in general, and recruiting in particular, is essential," said Mr. Kuo. "

Mr. Kuo added, "Effectively raising awareness of your brand while accurately communicating your value proposition to prospective recruits is mission critical in a fast-consolidating landscape.  I look forward to discussing just how to do that with some of our industry's most innovative leaders and practitioners, and I thank AssetMark for hosting what promises to be an informative and exciting event."  

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Haven Tower Group LLC is a multiple award-winning and full-service strategic communications agency that delivers public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy to wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance clients.

Haven Tower's team of professionals develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility programs, as well as PR and communications support for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations on behalf of the firm's clients across the country. For more information, please visit www.haventower.com.

