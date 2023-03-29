Haven Tower Group Named to MarTech Outlook's List of Top 10 PR Agencies

Placement on List Reflects Wealth Management-Focused Strategic Communications Agency's Reputation for Delivering Exceptional Service, the Longevity of its Client Relationships and its Ongoing Robust Growth

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower" or "the firm"), the leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management industry, today announced that MarTech Outlook has named the firm to its Top Ten PR Agencies List for 2023. A multiple award-winning and full-service agency, Haven Tower delivers public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy support to wealth management enterprises across the country.

Joseph Kuo, Founder & CEO of Haven Tower, said, "On behalf of the entire firm, I am pleased that Haven Tower has been recognized as one of the top ten PR agencies in the country by MarTech Outlook. Our inclusion on this list is a testament to Haven Tower's robust growth, which is driven by our commitment to place our clients at the front and center of everything we do."

The recognition comes as Haven Tower continues to add to its team and expand its capabilities. The firm announced last week that it had hired Philomena O'Donnell to serve as Principal, Content Strategies, and promoted Donald Cutler to Senior Principal.

Michael Dugan, Haven Tower's President & Managing Partner, said, "Our firm is gratified by this recognition from MarTech Outlook. At a time when the economic environment is posing challenges for many businesses in our industry, we are humbled that we have been able to build upon and establish so many long-term, close and mutually beneficial relationships with clients. In the years ahead, I look forward to our team building on our superb client retention rates and cementing our status as one of the leading strategic communications providers to the wealth management space."

Mr. Kuo concluded, "I am grateful to each and every one of my colleagues at the firm. But above all else, I thank our wonderful clients for entrusting us with the stewardship of your most valuable assets – your brands and reputations. As great as awards and recognitions are, Haven Tower's success is defined not by outside honors but by the results we deliver for you."

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning and full-service strategic communications agency that delivers public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy to wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance clients.

Haven Tower's team of professionals develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility programs, as well as PR and communications support for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations on behalf of the firm's clients across the country. For more information, please visit https://haventower.com/.

Media Contacts:

Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4854

[email protected]

SOURCE Haven Tower Group