Havis Announces Four-Tier Inverter Portfolio Debuting at Work Truck Week, Bringing Scalable Mobile Power to Commercial and Industrial Fleets

Core, Commercial, Commercial+, and Industrial tiers deliver clean sine wave power, right-sized performance, and system-level support for modern work vehicles.

WARMINSTER, Pa., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havis today announced the debut of its expanded inverter portfolio at Work Truck Week, introducing a clear, four-tier path that helps fleets and upfitters standardize on the right power solution for each vehicle and duty cycle. The lineup is engineered to deliver clean, reliable power for the tools, electronics, and onboard equipment that keep commercial vehicles productive in the field.

The portfolio is organized into four tiers to match ascending power requirements:

Core Power (CS Series): A new mid-spec, cost-conscious option planned in multiple wattages (600W, 1kW, and 2kW), designed as a streamlined entry point for everyday vehicle power needs with basic charging equipment of devices, power tools and comfort.

A new mid-spec, cost-conscious option planned in multiple wattages (600W, 1kW, and 2kW), designed as a streamlined entry point for everyday vehicle power needs with basic charging equipment of devices, power tools and comfort. Commercial (TS Series): High-frequency inverters spanning 400W–3000W, built for standard fleet applications and engineered with extended surge capability to assist meeting inductive load applications.

High-frequency inverters spanning 400W–3000W, built for standard fleet applications and engineered with extended surge capability to assist meeting inductive load applications. Commercial+ (LSC Series): High-frequency inverter/chargers that pair clean power with Bi – Directional charging capability—available in 1100W (noted as an ambulance industry standard) and 2000W configurations for higher-demand commercial applications.

High-frequency inverter/chargers that pair clean power with Bi – Directional charging capability—available in 1100W (noted as an ambulance industry standard) and 2000W configurations for higher-demand commercial applications. Industrial (IT & ITC Series): Low-frequency, heavier-duty options designed for higher continuous and surge demands ranging from 1600W to 3600W. These come as inverter/chargers with high surge capacity and a multi-stage charger with Li-ion compatibility.

"Fleets don't need guesswork—they need a scalable power strategy that flows down to crisp technical requirements aligned with real jobs, real vehicles, and real duty cycles," said Sanjay Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Havis. "This four-tier portfolio makes it easier to standardize power across mixed fleets while ensuring every upfit is right-sized for performance, safety, and uptime."

Havis also supports deployments with its Vehicle System Integration Team (VSIT), a dedicated group focused on vehicle system requirements gathering, developing power system specification, electrical system design, load analysis, installation support, training, and post-sale technical assistance. For select commercial configurations, Havis offers packaged solutions that include a TS-series inverter and input power wire harness extending the manufacturer warranty to four years.

Work Truck Week attendees can see the inverter portfolio at the Havis booth 1753, and speak with product and integration specialists about vehicle applications and deployment planning.

To schedule a meeting during the show, contact [email protected] or visit the booth to speak with the Havis team.

About Havis

Founded in 1927, Havis is a global leader in rugged mobility solutions, designing and manufacturing mounting systems, docking stations, power management, and mobile workspace solutions for mission-critical environments. Havis serves customers worldwide across public safety, utilities, transportation, logistics, and enterprise markets.

SOURCE Havis, Inc.