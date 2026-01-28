Havis to Showcase End‑to‑End Technology Mounting, Mobility & Power Solutions at EuroShop 2026

Visit Havis at EuroShop 2026 in Hall 5, Booth C25. February 22–26, 2026. Düsseldorf, Germany.

WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havis, a trusted provider of rugged mounting, mobility, and power solutions, will showcase a comprehensive portfolio at EuroShop 2026, the world's no. 1 leading retail trade fair. With its festival‑like atmosphere and forward‑thinking audience, EuroShop brings together the brands and innovators shaping the future of enterprise.

Visit Havis at EuroShop 2026 at Booth #C25, Hall 5

At this year's event, Havis is proud to demonstrate how its purpose-built solutions enhance safety, security, and productivity - from the four wheels to the four walls. Attendees will experience solutions not only for the point of sale, but also for self‑service environments, mobile productivity, warehouse workflows, and fleet operations.

Featured Solutions at EuroShop 2026

Kiosks (SC‑2000)

Self‑service continues to grow, and Havis is here to support that evolution. Havis' SC‑2000 kiosk offers a premium, configurable design ideal for a wide range of high‑traffic applications including self‑checkout, order entry, ticketing, and more - helping retailers deliver fast, intuitive customer experiences.

Point of Sale & Security Solutions (FlexiPole, Mobile Protect)

Havis will highlight a complete portfolio of payment terminal stands and mPOS solutions engineered to streamline checkout, improve ergonomics, and secure valuable payment devices. These solutions provide a clean, efficient POS environment that enhances both associate workflow and customer satisfaction.

Modular Mounting Solutions (MM‑1000 & TechTower)

The MM‑1000 and TechTower mounting platforms support modern POS displays, scanners, printers, and peripherals while maximizing valuable counter space. Their modular design allows retailers to build configurations tailored to their needs, ensuring comfort, efficiency, and long‑term flexibility.

Universal Docking Station & Rugged Tablet Cases

For mobile retail applications, back‑of‑house tasks, or on‑the‑floor assistance, Havis will feature its universal docking station and rugged tablet cases, built to keep employees connected and productive. These solutions ensure reliable device performance whether used in inventory management, curbside operations, or customer service roles.

Warehouse & Fleet: Rugged Pole Mount Packages and Mobility Solutions

Retail doesn't end at the checkout. Havis also equips the warehouse and fleet where efficiency and reliability are essential. Solutions include rugged pole mounts, forklift‑ready mounts, docking stations, and mobile productivity tools that help streamline logistics operations across the retail supply chain.

Committed to Innovation Across the Entire Enterprise Ecosystem

"For decades, Havis has delivered solutions that help enterprises operate safely, efficiently, and with confidence," said Ted Jacquay, Director of Product Development and Marketing, "At EuroShop 2026, we're showcasing technology that supports every corner of the enterprise environment, from facility to fleet. It reflects our commitment to helping retailers succeed today while preparing for tomorrow."

Visit Havis at EuroShop 2026

Hall 5, Booth C25

February 22–26, 2026

Learn more: www.havis.com/euroshop2026

