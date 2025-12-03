Havis To Showcase Industry-Leading Enterprise Facility & Fleet Solutions at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show

Driving retail efficiency with innovative technology mounting, mobility, and power solutions - from the four wheels to the four walls

WARMINSTER, Pa., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 80 years, Havis has empowered workforces with solutions that drive safety, security, and productivity. From the four wheels to the four walls, Havis is the industry-leader in reliable technology mounting, mobility, and power solutions, and is trusted by retailers worldwide.

Visit Havis at booth #5867 this January - NRF 2026

At NRF 2026, see why Havis continues to set the standard for enterprise facility and fleet solutions that support retail operations from the curbside to the last mile. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #5867 from January 11-13 in New York City to experience how Havis helps retailers streamline workflows and maximize efficiency.

Featured Solutions at NRF 2026

Kiosks

Discover sleek, configurable kiosks for a range of self-service and point of sale applications. Build your ideal solution with options for countertop or tabletop configurations, single or dual monitors, and a range of accessories.

Point of Sale and Security

Streamline your POS operations and elevate the customer experience with secure, accessible payment mounting solutions. Built for busy retail environments, Havis products prioritize safety, durability, and flexibility - helping retailers create a seamless checkout process that inspires confidence and efficiency.

QSR & Drive Thru

Maximize throughput and speed of service with solutions engineered for demanding quick-service environments. From rugged mounts to point of sale solutions, Havis helps restaurant and drive-thru operators enhance customer satisfaction and maintain operational excellence, even during peak hours.

Warehouse

Optimize productivity and connectivity across a variety of warehouse operations with rugged, purpose-built docking stations and mounts. Designed to withstand harsh environments, Havis solutions keep devices secure and accessible, enabling faster, safer workflows for users.

Enterprise Fleet

Keep your workforce powered and productive on the go with mobile solutions built for the market's leading laptops, tablets, and handhelds. Our enterprise-grade mounts and power systems ensure reliability, connectivity, and safety - whether in delivery vehicles, service fleets, or mobile workstations.

Visit Havis at Booth #5867

Join Havis at NRF 2026 to discover how our solutions help retailers stay agile, customer focused and ready for 'The Next Now'.

Learn more and schedule a meeting at https://www.havis.com/nrf-2026/

SOURCE Havis, Inc.