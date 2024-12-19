Havis to Showcase Advanced End-To-End Solutions for Retail, Hospitality, and Logistics at NRF 2025

WARMINSTER, Pa., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havis, a trusted provider of innovative technology mounting and mobility solutions, is proud to announce its presence at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2025 Conference & Expo, running from January 12–14, 2025, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. This year, Havis is showcasing cutting-edge end-to-end solutions designed to drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and empower businesses to meet current and emerging challenges in retail, hospitality, warehousing, and logistics.

End-to-End Solutions Built for Today's Challenges

Revolutionizing Customer Interaction with Self-Checkout Solutions

Havis's all-new SC-2000 Self-Checkout highlights a leap forward in customer service technology. This robust, versatile, and customizable solution enables businesses to offer a sleek, secure self-service experience and achieve enhanced operational efficiency. Transforming Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Operations

With durable solutions for payment terminals, printers, and other POS peripherals, Havis addresses the unique needs of fast-paced QSR environments. Havis QSR solutions ensure security, efficiency, and adaptability for high-demand workflows. Powering Mobile Transactions Anywhere, Anytime

Available for the market's newest and most popular mPOS devices, Havis's industry-leading Mobile Protect cases and dedicated charging solutions empower businesses to embrace flexibility and take customer convenience to the next level. These innovative solutions allow transactions to happen safely and securely wherever customers are, whether curbside, in-aisle, or on the go, without compromising reliability or performance. Optimizing Warehouse and Last-Mile Delivery Operations

Forklift Mounts: Rugged and secure, Havis mounts enhance productivity and connectivity in warehouse environments by providing operators with ergonomic, in-vehicle access to essential devices.

Last-Mile Delivery Solutions: In-vehicle solutions such as docking stations and cup holder/ suction cup mounts ensure efficient and reliable performance in delivery vehicles, simplifying the final step in the supply chain to drive higher order accuracy and customer satisfaction.

What to Expect at Booth #5965

Immersive Demonstrations

Experience hands-on demonstrations of Havis solutions in real-world applications, illustrating their versatility and impact.

Tailored Insights

Meet with our expert team for personalized recommendations that address your unique operational challenges.

Networking and Collaboration

Connect with peers and industry leaders to exchange ideas and explore innovative opportunities.

Havis invites NRF 2025 attendees to visit Booth #5965 and experience how its innovative technology solutions transform industries. From retail and hospitality to warehousing and logistics, Havis is redefining efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction.

More Info

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

