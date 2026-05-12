Havoc Raises $100M Series A to Power the Future of All-Domain Collaborative Autonomy

Funding to accelerate innovation, development, and expansion into new markets and further strengthen its position in defense and commercial autonomy markets

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havoc, the all-domain collaborative autonomy company, today announced a $100 million Series A funding round, bringing the company's total capital raised to ~$200 million since 2024. The round included participation from new investors CCM Capital Markets, Clear Street LLC, Cobalt Capital, Boardman Bay Capital Management, Meet Perry, Mute Ventures, Soren Ventures, SAIC, and JA Green. Existing investors included Outlander VC, Scout VC, B Capital, Lockheed Martin, Taiwania Capital, UP.Partners, and The Veteran Fund, alongside participation from Vanderbilt University's endowment.

Defense technology is entering a new era where national security priorities are demanding unified, all-domain autonomy. The blueprint for building drones, boats, and vehicles exists. What is missing is the ability for thousands of autonomous assets to work together in a way that is coordinated, collaborative, scalable, and resilient. Havoc's software-defined hardware approach is unlike anything on the market today, purpose-built to enable autonomous systems across sea, air, and land to operate together as a unified force.

"We built Havoc around a simple belief: the future of national security depends on collaborative autonomy that works in the real world, not in controlled demos or years from now. In less than two years, we've already built one of the most mature collaborative autonomy software stacks in the industry, operating across more than 100 air, surface, and ground platforms," said Paul Lwin, CEO of Havoc. "Our autonomous platforms and command-and-control systems have already demonstrated that they provide warfighters meaningful capability in the exact environments where future conflicts will occur: contested, distributed, and communications-degraded environments. With this funding, we will accelerate deployment across every domain and prove that a single warfighter can task, monitor, and supervise thousands of heterogeneous autonomous systems working together as one force."

Havoc Fast Facts

25,000+ hours of autonomous testing and deployments:

Validated across sea, air, and land in real-world, contested, and GPS-denied environments. Havoc systems are operational today, with proven ability to build, field, and deliver at speed.

Validated across sea, air, and land in real-world, contested, and GPS-denied environments. Havoc systems are operational today, with proven ability to build, field, and deliver at speed. 200+ billion data points collected from autonomous operations:

Powers a mature, field-tested autonomy stack across domains, enabling rapid iteration and mission-critical, life-saving outcomes in operational environments.

Powers a mature, field-tested autonomy stack across domains, enabling rapid iteration and mission-critical, life-saving outcomes in operational environments. 100+ autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) built and deployed:

Fielded globally across U.S., Europe, and Indo-Pacific, with 40+ mission-ready today and the ability to rapidly scale production to meet demand.

Fielded globally across U.S., Europe, and Indo-Pacific, with 40+ mission-ready today and the ability to rapidly scale production to meet demand. 30+ vessels delivered to the U.S. Department of Defense:

Dozens of systems actively supporting DoD missions today, with capacity to scale to thousands of ASVs in 2026 and beyond.

Dozens of systems actively supporting DoD missions today, with capacity to scale to thousands of ASVs in 2026 and beyond. Strategic acquisitions expanding into air and land domains:

Acquired Mavrik and Teleo, unifying sea, air, and land systems under a single operational architecture to accelerate all-domain autonomy.

Acquired Mavrik and Teleo, unifying sea, air, and land systems under a single operational architecture to accelerate all-domain autonomy. Strategic partnerships with leading defense primes and integrators:

Partnerships with Leidos, Lockheed Martin, and SAIC to accelerate deployment of multi-domain autonomy and operational command-and-control systems for the joint force.

Partnerships with Leidos, Lockheed Martin, and SAIC to accelerate deployment of multi-domain autonomy and operational command-and-control systems for the joint force. Strategic partnerships with shipbuilders and additive manufacturers (AM) :

Collaborations with PacMar, Senesco, and AM partners enable design, build, and deployment at speed and scale, from rapid prototyping to full-scale production.

Collaborations with PacMar, Senesco, and AM partners enable design, build, and deployment at speed and scale, from rapid prototyping to full-scale production. 200+ employees and rapidly scaling:

Team has more than doubled, expanding engineering, operations, and deployment capacity to meet growing defense and commercial demands.

Team has more than doubled, expanding engineering, operations, and deployment capacity to meet growing defense and commercial demands. Expanded national footprint and production capability:

New offices in Austin and San Diego, with expanded maritime production in Rhode Island, strengthening access to talent and manufacturing scale.

New offices in Austin and San Diego, with expanded maritime production in Rhode Island, strengthening access to talent and manufacturing scale. Award-winning innovation validated by U.S. Army programs:

Three-time xTech (Overwatch and Pacific) winner with $6M in SBIR awards, demonstrating operational autonomy across maritime and aerial missions.

Three-time xTech (Overwatch and Pacific) winner with $6M in SBIR awards, demonstrating operational autonomy across maritime and aerial missions. Recognized as a Fast Company Top 10 Most Innovative Company in Defense Tech:

Named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Defense Tech Companies of 2026 and selected for the Newlab Global Ocean Innovation Challenge, reflecting validation across defense and commercial markets.

Named to Most Innovative Defense Tech Companies of 2026 and selected for the Newlab Global Ocean Innovation Challenge, reflecting validation across defense and commercial markets. Board leadership includes former Congressman Devin Nunes:

As the chair of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, Nunes brings deep national security, intelligence, and policy expertise to support Havoc's growth and government engagement.

The Havoc Difference

Havoc's software-defined hardware approach enables one-to-many, with a single operator supervising thousands of autonomous assets working together. The Havoc model provides immediate affordable mass by partnering with commercial manufacturers with existing excess capacity.

Havoc delivers real-time decision-making at the edge through all-domain collaborative autonomy, enabling persistent autonomous tasking. Autonomy at the edge fuses sensing, planning, and control, enabling heterogeneous assets to self-organize and execute complex missions with minimal supervision. The Havoc stack is modular and works with any platform or sensor to support autonomous navigation, dynamic path planning, and collision avoidance.

An intuitive, mission focused user interface enables a single operator to command, monitor, and re-task autonomous assets at the scale of thousands, reducing cognitive load and collapsing the distance between operator intent and execution.

"Havoc has done what very few companies in this space have managed," said Will Graves, Chief Investment Officer at Boardman Bay Capital Management. "They've built a truly scalable collaborative autonomy platform that works across all domains, and the demand signal from the U.S. military speaks for itself. This is exactly the category of hard-tech, defense-critical infrastructure we're eager to support."

"Havoc is building foundational infrastructure for how autonomous systems will coordinate and act across every domain," said Dan Abrams, Managing Partner at Cobalt Capital. "That's a generational platform opportunity, and exactly the kind of category-defining company Cobalt looks to back. We're proud to be partners and are incredibly excited about what the future holds for Havoc."

About Havoc

Havoc is the leader in all-domain collaborative autonomy. Its software-defined hardware approach powers military and commercial-grade autonomous systems across sea, air, and land to sense, decide, and act together in complex and contested environments. Havoc connects assets, enabling them to share information, adapt in real time, and continue operating even when communications are disrupted or denied. Havoc optimizes mission performance and minimizes human risk. Learn more at havocai.com.

SOURCE Havoc AI