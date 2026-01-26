Hawaii families take part in School Choice Week events

HONOLULU, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Hawaii and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Aloha State, more than 80 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a school fair in Honolulu.

Learning choices for Hawaii kids include public, charter, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Hawaii at: schoolchoiceweek.com/hawaii

"As options continue to expand in the Aloha State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

Hawaii is one of the most diverse states in the nation, and our options reflect those needs. Whether a family and child is interested in STEM programs, ʻāina-based learning, or Hawaiian culture, there is something for everybody in our state. –– David Miyashiro, Executive Director of HawaiiKidsCAN

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

