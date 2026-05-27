Hawaii Is the Best State to Be a Bartender - OysterLink

New analysis from OysterLink reveals major pay gaps for bartenders across the U.S., with Hawaii, New York and Washington leading the rankings

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis of the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data conducted by OysterLink, a hospitality job platform, found that Hawaii offers the highest average annual salary for Bartenders in the country at $76,490 per year.

New York ranked second at $61,210, followed by Washington at $55,830 and the District of Columbia at $53,920. Meanwhile, several Southern states reported some of the lowest bartender wages nationwide, including South Carolina ($19,370), Louisiana ($20,850) and Iowa ($21,720).

The findings highlight how tourism demand, luxury hospitality markets, cost of living and tipping culture continue to shape bartender earnings across the country.

Table 1. Top-Paying States for Bartenders

Rank State Average Annual Salary 1 Hawaii $76,490 2 New York $61,210 3 Washington $55,830 4 District of Columbia $53,920 5 Maine $48,920 6 Virginia $47,070 7 Vermont $45,450 8 Arizona $45,070 9 New Jersey $44,020 10 Oregon $38,900

According to OysterLink's analysis, Bartender salaries tend to rise in states with strong tourism economies, higher-end restaurant scenes and dense urban nightlife markets.

Hawaii's top ranking was driven by the state's tourism-heavy hospitality sector, where resorts, hotels and upscale bars compete for experienced service workers. New York and Washington also stood out due to their concentration of fine dining venues, cocktail bars and high-volume hospitality operations.

"Bartending has always been a statistically high-earning hospitality career in the right markets," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "What stands out in the data is the widening gap between states. Location matters more than ever for service workers looking to maximize income."

The analysis also found a more than $57,000 difference between the highest-paying and lowest-paying states for Bartenders.

Table 2. Lowest-Paying States for Bartenders

State Average Annual Salary South Carolina $19,370 Louisiana $20,850 Iowa $21,720 Wyoming $22,030 Texas $22,690 Indiana $22,770 Georgia $22,830 Wisconsin $23,460 Oklahoma $24,790 Arkansas $25,090

OysterLink noted that while base salaries provide a useful benchmark, bartender earnings can fluctuate significantly depending on tipping volume, seasonality, venue type and local tourism trends.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 400,000 monthly visitors. The platform connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including cook jobs in NYC and part-time bartender jobs in Miami.

OysterLink also publishes data-driven trend reports, industry insights and interviews with hospitality leaders. To post a job or explore more labor market data, visit www.oysterlink.com.

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SOURCE OysterLink