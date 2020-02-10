Hawaii: Priciest US Destinations for Presidents' Day Weekend Are on Maui

HONOLULU, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lahaina and Wailea, both located on the island of Maui in Hawaii, are the United States' most expensive destinations on Presidents' Day weekend this year.

That's according to a survey by Cheaphotels.org, which compared hotel rates in destinations across America for February 14-17 – the dates for this year's Presidents' Day weekend. Only hotels rated 3 stars or more and located close to a beach or city centre were considered.

In Lahaina, travellers will have to spend $527 per night for the most affordable double room, the survey revealed. Rates in Wailea are only slightly more affordable, with visitors looking at paying at least $499 per night.

Fort Myers Beach, a town on Estero Island located off the southwest Florida coast, completes the podium as the third most expensive U.S. destinations over Presidents' Day weekend, with rates of $494 for the least expensive double room.

Another Hawaiian destination, the beach town of Poipu, ranks as the fourth most expensive place to stay, with rates starting at $445. The ski resort of Vail also finds itself among the ten priciest destinations, with the most affordable double rooms starting at $416.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in the United States for this year's Presidents' Day weekend. The prices shown reflect the daily rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for February 14-17, 2020.

Lahaina ( Hawaii ) $527 Wailea ( Hawaii ) $499 Fort Myers Beach ( Florida ) $494 Poipu ( Hawaii ) $445 Key West ( Florida ) $436 Sanibel Island ( Florida ) $429 Vail (Colorado) $416 Beaver Creek (Colorado) $413 Park City ( Utah ) $389 Breckenridge (Colorado) $363

For the full results of the survey, check:

https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/presidents-day-2020.html

Press Contact:

Charlotte Smith,

+1-805-308-9660,

charlotte@cheaphotels.org

(for all questions related to the survey, please send an email)

SOURCE Cheaphotels.org

Related Links

http://Cheaphotels.org

