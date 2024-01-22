Hawaiian Airlines Boosts Summer Schedule

Seasonal service additions between Honolulu and Austin, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Pago Pago

HONOLULU, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaiʻi's hometown airline, is preparing for strong summer travel demand to and from Hawaiʻi by increasing flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Austin (AUS), Boston (BOS), Las Vegas (LAS) and Pago Pago (PPG). The airline will also add a fourth daily flight between HNL and Los Angeles (LAX) from May 24 through Sept. 2.

"Travelers will enjoy more options and convenient schedules as they plan their summer travel to and from the islands," said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines. "This is also the first year we will offer a fourth daily HNL-LAX flight, which reflects the strong demand for our brand in Southern California."

Hawaiian will operate the routes with an Airbus A330 aircraft, in addition to featuring its flagship Boeing 787-9 on select flights between LAX and HNL. Guests will experience Hawaiian hospitality including culinary delights through the airline's Featured Chef Series, signature beverages by Kō Hana Rum and Maui Brewing Co., and island treats from the Pau Hana snack cart. Complimentary in-flight entertainment is offered on all transpacific flights and includes the airline's specially curated video collection, Hana Hou! TV.



Summer Service Additions:



AUSTIN : Adding one weekly flight on Fridays (totaling four flights weekly) | May 24 – Aug. 2 .

: Adding one weekly flight on Fridays (totaling four flights weekly) | – . BOSTON : Adding one weekly flight on Thursdays (totaling five flights weekly) | May 23 – Aug. 1 .

: Adding one weekly flight on Thursdays (totaling five flights weekly) | – . LAS VEGAS (HA5/6): Increasing to daily service (up from four flights weekly and totaling three daily flights) | May 24 – July 28 .

(HA5/6): Increasing to daily service (up from four flights weekly and totaling three daily flights) | – . LOS ANGELES : Adding a fourth daily flight | May 24 – Sept. 2 .

: Adding a fourth daily flight | – . PAGO PAGO : Adding one weekly flight on Wednesdays (totaling three flights weekly) | May 22 – Sept. 4 .

To view flight schedules or to book a flight, please visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.



Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2022 and has topped Travel + Leisure's World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

