Hawaiian Airlines Boosts Summer Schedule

News provided by

Hawaiian Airlines

22 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

Seasonal service additions between Honolulu and Austin, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Pago Pago

HONOLULU, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaiʻi's hometown airline, is preparing for strong summer travel demand to and from Hawaiʻi by increasing flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Austin (AUS), Boston (BOS), Las Vegas (LAS) and Pago Pago (PPG). The airline will also add a fourth daily flight between HNL and Los Angeles (LAX) from May 24 through Sept. 2.

"Travelers will enjoy more options and convenient schedules as they plan their summer travel to and from the islands," said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines. "This is also the first year we will offer a fourth daily HNL-LAX flight, which reflects the strong demand for our brand in Southern California."

Hawaiian will operate the routes with an Airbus A330 aircraft, in addition to featuring its flagship Boeing 787-9 on select flights between LAX and HNL. Guests will experience Hawaiian hospitality including culinary delights through the airline's Featured Chef Series, signature beverages by Kō Hana Rum and Maui Brewing Co., and island treats from the Pau Hana snack cart. Complimentary in-flight entertainment is offered on all transpacific flights and includes the airline's specially curated video collection, Hana Hou! TV.

Summer Service Additions:

  • AUSTIN: Adding one weekly flight on Fridays (totaling four flights weekly) | May 24Aug. 2.
  • BOSTON: Adding one weekly flight on Thursdays (totaling five flights weekly) | May 23Aug. 1.
  • LAS VEGAS (HA5/6): Increasing to daily service (up from four flights weekly and totaling three daily flights) | May 24July 28.
  • LOS ANGELES: Adding a fourth daily flight | May 24Sept. 2.
  • PAGO PAGO: Adding one weekly flight on Wednesdays (totaling three flights weekly) | May 22Sept. 4.

To view flight schedules or to book a flight, please visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines
Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2022 and has topped Travel + Leisure's World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook  (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

Also from this source

Hawaiian Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for Salt Lake City-Honolulu Flights, Nonstop Service Between Sacramento and Līhuʻe and Kona

Hawaiian Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for Salt Lake City-Honolulu Flights, Nonstop Service Between Sacramento and Līhuʻe and Kona

Hawaiian Airlines today began sales for new daily nonstop service between Salt Lake City (SLC) and Honolulu (HNL). Starting May 15, Hawaii's hometown ...
Hawaiian Airlines to Debut New Amenity Kits and Soft Goods by Hawai'i Lifestyle Brand Noho Home

Hawaiian Airlines to Debut New Amenity Kits and Soft Goods by Hawai'i Lifestyle Brand Noho Home

Hawaiian Airlines has tapped Hawai'i lifestyle brand Noho Home by Jalene Kanani Bell to design its new in-flight amenity kits and soft goods with a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.