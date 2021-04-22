Hawaiian Airlines Lands in the Lone Star State

"We're thrilled to be the first carrier to provide nonstop flights between Central Texas and Hawai'i," said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, who celebrated the inaugural departure alongside representatives from AUS airport, the City of Austin, Visit Austin and the Austin Chamber of Commerce. "Both destinations are known for their incredible food, music and arts scene and we couldn't be more excited to connect these two amazing cities with our convenient, award-winning service."

Flight HA81 departs Austin on Thursday and Sunday at 10:10 a.m. with a 1:30 p.m. scheduled arrival in Honolulu, allowing guests to check in to their accommodations and begin exploring O'ahu or connect to any of Hawaiian's four Neighbor Island destinations. The flight from Honolulu to Austin, HA82, departs on Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and arrives at 10:10 p.m.

Hawaiian will increase AUS-HNL service to three weekly flights from May 28 through Aug. 13 to meet summer travel demand.

"Hawaiian Airlines' arrival in Austin signals strong confidence in the Austin market as we continue to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic," said Jacqueline Yaft, chief executive officer for AUS. "This is a great milestone for both our airport and our greater Austin community."

In recognition of the inaugural service coinciding with Earth Day, Hawaiian encouraged guests heading to Hawai'i to travel pono – responsibly – by gifting them a reusable utensil kit, part of the airline's new eco-minded collection of products that launched this week.

Guests onboard Hawaiian's Austin-Honolulu flights will enjoy the airline's signature Mea Ho'okipa (I am host) service - the gold standard in domestic leisure travel featuring an authentic Hawai'i experience. Hawaiian proudly offers complimentary meals in all cabins and has partnered with Hawai'i's top chefs to offer an island-inspired dining experience for guests traveling in its First Class cabin. Guests will feel relaxed in the roominess and superior comfort of its 278-seat Airbus A330 aircraft, which feature 18 First Class lie-flat leather seats arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration tailored for couples, families and honeymooners, as well as business travelers. Hawaiian's A330s are also equipped with 68 of its popular Extra Comfort premium economy seats providing more legroom and enhanced amenities, in addition to 192 Main Cabin seats.

Hawaiian, the nation's most punctual airline for 17 straight years, has simplified the experience for guests to meet the state of Hawai'i's pre-travel testing requirements and be exempt from quarantine upon arrival through partnerships with Worksite Labs, which offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing near AUS airport, and CareNow Urgent Care, which administers rapid testing at 15 locations in the Greater Austin area. More information on these partners can be found at www.HawaiianAirlines.com/Covid-Test-Options/Austin.

Guests who obtain a negative test within 72 hours from departure will receive a pre-clear wristband during boarding that allows them to bypass airport screening in Hawai'i.

