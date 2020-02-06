Hawaiian Airlines Reports January 2020 Traffic Statistics

HONOLULU, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) ("Hawaiian"), today announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month ended January 31, 2020.

Hawaiian welcomed more than 963,000 guests in January 2020. Total traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 6.6 percent on an increase of 7.5 percent in capacity (available seat miles) compared to January 2019. Load factor decreased 0.7 points year-over-year to 83.6 percent.

The table below summarizes January statistics compared to the prior-year period.

SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS1

JANUARY 2020 2019 % CHANGE PAX 963,053 958,548 0.5% RPMs (000) 1,528,701 1,434,019 6.6% ASMs (000) 1,829,217 1,700,850 7.5% LF 83.6% 84.3% (0.7) pts









PAX Passengers transported RPM Revenue Passenger Mile; one paying passenger transported one mile ASM Available Seat Mile; one seat transported one mile LF Load Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled



1Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance from 2004-2018 as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. U.S. DOT results for 2019 will be reported in February. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 91st year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

Related Links

http://www.hawaiianairlines.com

