HawkEye 360 Acquires ISA, Expanding One of the Industry's Most Advanced Signal-Processing Platforms

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, a leader in space-derived signals intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Innovative Signal Analysis (ISA), a Dallas-based provider of high-performance signal-processing technologies. The acquisition brings ISA's advanced algorithms, edge and cloud-based processing solutions, and proven engineering expertise into HawkEye 360's rapidly evolving RF platform.

With nearly three decades of experience serving the U.S. Government, ISA adds specialized capabilities that accelerate the evolution of a unified processing platform, improving the speed, depth, and quality of RF insights delivered to customers. By combining multi-domain collection with advanced processing expertise, the merged organization will strengthen automation, expand detection across a broader range of signal types, and support a wider range of mission needs for defense, government, and international partners.

"This acquisition marks a transformative moment in our long-term vision for HawkEye 360," said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360. "ISA's engineering excellence and signal-processing expertise strengthen the core of our platform and move us closer to becoming the industry's central hub for all-domain signals intelligence. This investment expands the capabilities we can deliver to our customers, reinforces our role as a defense-tech leader, and supports our mission to help make a safer and more secure world."

ISA's team brings deep experience in signal-processing algorithms, payload design, and FPGA firmware, along with mission-ready systems for demanding environments. Their expertise complements HawkEye 360's space-based collection and accelerates progress toward a flexible, multi-platform architecture that can support more complex operational needs.

"For our U.S. Government partners, this acquisition strengthens the performance and reliability they depend on," said Todd Probert, President of U.S. Government for HawkEye 360. "By combining HawkEye 360's RF data with ISA's real-time processing expertise, we are delivering faster access to insights, broader detection across critical signals, and greater automation throughout the workflow. This creates a more responsive and capable platform that directly supports a wide range of mission priorities."

"We're very excited to be joining forces with HawkEye 360. The combined organization provides a highly talented, mission-focused technical team with a track record of innovation and contribution to National Security," said Dr. Stacy Kniffen, President of ISA. "Collectively, we offer disruptive solutions for our defense and intelligence customers, providing timely, mission-critical data products enabled by advanced algorithms and automation in a cost-effective, resilient, highly proliferated space architecture."

The integration process will begin immediately, with both teams focused on maintaining continuity for all customers while expanding capabilities that support stronger, more agile mission operations. Upon closing, ISA will operate as a subsidiary of HawkEye 360 as the companies begin to align capabilities and teams on a unified platform. Cooley LLP represented HawkEye 360 in this transaction.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

