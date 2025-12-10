HawkEye 360 and International Partner Establish Multi-Year Data Access Agreement

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HawkEye 360 (HawkEye), the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, announced a multi-year contract valued at more than $100 million with a strategic international partner. Under the five-year agreement, the partner will receive guaranteed access to HawkEye's advanced radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, with options to scale collection capacity and integrate regional ground infrastructure. The agreement is designed to enhance mission delivery and strengthen tactical operational support across key client mission domains.

"This agreement highlights the trust placed in HawkEye 360 as a mission partner in one of the world's most dynamic regions," said John Serafini, CEO, HawkEye 360. "By expanding our constellation in collaboration with our regional partner, we are delivering scalable signals intelligence capabilities that strengthen customer decision-making and advance global security."

As part of the agreement, HawkEye will deploy dedicated satellite clusters with full operational capability in early 2027. The expanded constellation will provide the partner with priority access to RF data to support customer missions, while enhancing overall capacity for HawkEye's global customers. The agreement outlines opportunities for additional collection capabilities and regional ground integration as future needs evolve.

"This commitment demonstrates the value of HawkEye 360's unique approach to providing adaptable, scalable, and mission-ready capabilities," said Alex Fox, President, HawkEye International. "We are proud to expand our constellation in ways that directly enhance our partners' operational effectiveness across the region, while fueling continued innovation and growth for HawkEye 360."

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

