NRO Selects HawkEye 360 to Advance Tactical RF Data and Analytics Capabilities

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in commercially shareable signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced the award of 23 months of dedicated funding from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the Commercial Systems Program Office (CSPO) to expand its ongoing work. Building on a relationship that began in January 2022, this expansion enables HawkEye 360 to deliver new dedicated satellite technology, broaden the range of signals and frequencies of interest, integrate advanced AI capabilities, and provide greater speed and accuracy in support of critical mission needs tied to U.S. European Command (EUCOM) activities, operational readiness, and security assistance.

"The expansion of HawkEye 360's support to this critical mission is a clear testament to the transformative impact commercial capabilities bring to the modern battlefield," said John Serafini, CEO, HawkEye 360. "We look forward to working with the NRO to maximize mission value under this expansion by providing strategic advantage to the U.S. and its allies and partners worldwide."

The additional dedicated funding and extension recognize the NRO's ongoing leadership in advancing the role of commercial data in national security operations. By leveraging HawkEye 360's constellation of satellites, the program highlights how commercial RF insights provide critical real-world value to mission planners and operators worldwide.

"The NRO has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to advancing the operational value of commercial RF data, particularly when systematically integrated into end-user operational workflows," said Todd Probert, President of U.S. Government Business, HawkEye 360. "Through this expansion, HawkEye 360 will continue to deliver taskable, shareable RF insights, providing the NRO with the critical data needed to support timely and effective tactical operations on the battlefield and beyond."

The continued collaboration with the NRO demonstrates the importance of commercial RF data as a critical layer of information, enabling better decision-making and enhancing support for mission objectives in contested and complex environments.

