HawkEye 360 Announces Additional Series E Financing

HERNDON, Va., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced an additional close of its Series E financing, raising approximately $23 million in new capital. The second close includes participation from new investors Ghisallo, Principia Growth, and Sixty Degree Capital, as well as continued participation from existing investor Strategic Development Fund (SDF).

"The continued participation from both new and existing investors underscores confidence in our strategy and the progress we're making as we scale the business," said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360. "We are advancing our capabilities through the integration of ISA and continued investment in our platform, supporting the signals intelligence our partners rely on to inform their missions."

HawkEye 360 will use capital to strengthen its balance sheet and continue executing its strategic growth priorities, including the integration of Innovative Signal Analysis (ISA).

"This additional close reflects our disciplined approach to capital formation," said Craig Searle, CFO of HawkEye 360. "It strengthens our balance sheet and provides flexibility as we continue integrating ISA, advancing our platform, and managing growth in a thoughtful and deliberate way."

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.