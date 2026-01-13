HawkEye 360 Appoints Michael Turner as Chief Legal Officer

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced that Michael Turner has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer, effective December 2025. Turner brings more than 25 years of legal, executive, and public company leadership experience across defense technology and other venture-backed growth companies.

In conjunction with the appointment, Dennis Burnett will continue in his role as General Counsel, with a focus on regulatory, export, privacy, and national security matters. He will also support special projects across the company.

"Michael's leadership comes at a pivotal time for HawkEye 360," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer of HawkEye 360. "As we integrate Innovative Signal Analysis, build on our recent Series E funding, and continue to scale our platform, Michael's depth in public-company governance and complex transactions directly supports our long-term vision and growth strategy."

Turner most recently served as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer at 908 Devices, Inc., a publicly traded company that delivers purpose-built chemical analysis tools for health, safety, and defense applications. Previously, he served as Co-Chief Executive Officer, General Counsel, and Executive Director of Allied Minds plc, a publicly traded venture firm focused on early-stage technology and life sciences company development.

"I am excited to join HawkEye 360 at such an important moment for the company and the defense technology industry," Turner said. "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team as the company continues to grow and expand its capabilities." He added, "HawkEye 360's mission-driven approach and focus on delivering trusted, actionable signals intelligence to U.S. Government and allied customers strongly align with my own experience and values."

Earlier in his career, Turner was a Partner at DLA Piper LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP, advising public and private companies, investment banks, and private equity and venture capital firms on capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. He holds a B.A. from Colgate University and a J.D. from Cornell Law School.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

