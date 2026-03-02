HawkEye 360 Expands Partnership with European Ministry of Defense Clients

HERNDON, Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in electronic warfare data and analytics, today announced selection by a European Ministry of Defense for an electronic warfare program valued at up to $75 million. The award reflects sustained European investment in space-based Electronic Warfare capability to support sovereign defense planning and long-term operational awareness.

"This program highlights how European defense organizations are advancing their ability to monitor and assess complex air defense environments independently," said Andrea Bersan, Vice President of International Business Development and Partnerships at HawkEye 360. "The scale and cadence of this engagement align closely with European requirements for trusted electronic warfare capabilities that integrate into national defense workflows and support sovereign decision-making."

"This engagement reflects how ministries are scaling their use of space-derived signals intelligence to meet evolving defense requirements," said Alex Fox, President HawkEye International. "Operational use of commercial electronic warfare capabilities in active conflict environments has demonstrated its value in supporting time-sensitive decision-making, and we are committed to expanding these capabilities across Europe as nations modernize their ISR architectures."

Under the contract, HawkEye 360 will deliver a subscription to its Air Defense and GPS Interference Monitoring services, enabling the customer to monitor and assess this activity across areas of interest. These collections provide a consistent operational picture that complements existing national capabilities and contributes to broader regional defense awareness.

