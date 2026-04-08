HawkEye 360 Announces Advisory Board Class of 2026

HERNDON, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, is pleased to announce the newest members of its Advisory Board for the Class of 2026. These distinguished leaders bring extensive expertise in national security, defense, intelligence, space policy, and government innovation, further strengthening HawkEye 360's mission to deliver cutting‑edge RF intelligence solutions to customers worldwide.

HawkEye 360 has announced its Advisory Board Class of 2026, bringing together distinguished leaders from defense, intelligence, and national security. Their collective expertise will help guide HawkEye 360’s continued momentum and innovation in commercial signals intelligence.

"HawkEye 360 continues to bring together an unparalleled team of national security, defense, and intelligence leaders to support our mission," said John Serafini, CEO. "The Class of 2026 includes some of the most respected strategic and operational thinkers in our field. Their guidance will be instrumental as we continue expanding the impact of our mission‑oriented signals intelligence solutions for government and commercial partners around the world."

Admiral (Ret.) Scott Swift will continue to serve as Chairman of the HawkEye 360 Advisory Board. With decades of leadership experience in naval operations and strategy, Swift provides the board with key oversight and strategic direction to support the company's mission to enhance global security through signals intelligence.

"Having served on the HawkEye 360 Advisory Board since December 2020, I am honored to help lead the board in its advisory role," said Admiral Swift. "Throughout my tenure, HawkEye 360 has continued to expand its consequential support to the U.S. government and Joint Force alongside key Allies and Partners. The company's advances in commercial signals intelligence continue to enhance global security and operational awareness. I look forward to working closely with the board and leadership team to help guide HawkEye 360's continued innovation and mission‑focused growth."

New Advisory Board Members:

George C. Barnes

George C. Barnes is the President of Red Cell Partners' Cyber Practice and a Partner at the firm, bringing decades of national security and cybersecurity experience to new‑start innovation across commercial and government sectors. He advises multiple organizations across the national security community and chairs the National Cryptologic Foundation Board. Prior to joining Red Cell, Mr. Barnes served as Deputy Director and senior civilian leader of the National Security Agency from 2017 to 2023, concluding a 36‑year career. As NSA's chief operating officer, he oversaw strategy, policy, and operations and advanced key U.S. national security priorities. His career honors include three Presidential Rank Awards and top‑level recognition from the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Director of National Intelligence.

"We live in a challenging and rapidly evolving global environment," said George Barnes. "Visibility leads to understanding, and understanding enables engagement and action. HawkEye 360 is strengthening that visibility for the U.S. government and its allies by advancing commercial signals intelligence capabilities and by demonstrating new ways industry can support national security missions. I'm excited to support this team."

General (Ret.) Bryan P. Fenton

General Bryan P. Fenton is a retired U.S. Army four‑star general and career Special Forces officer. He most recently served as the 13th Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), leading global special operations forces across the Department of Defense. He previously commanded Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and served as Senior Military Assistant to two U.S. Secretaries of Defense. Over his 38‑year career, he commanded at every level of Special Operations and deployed extensively around the world, gaining deep experience in geostrategic and international security issues. His deep operational experience and leadership across global special operations give him a unique perspective on how commercial signals intelligence can enhance decision‑making for defense and national security missions. He currently serves on several boards and advises organizations on leadership, strategy, and emerging defense technologies.

"I am honored to come aboard and be part of this exceptional team that puts the warfighter at the center of everything it does," said General Fenton. "The impact of this team cannot be overstated, and I'm proud to support HawkEye 360 as it continues advancing commercial signals intelligence for national security."

Todd Harrison

Todd Harrison is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, specializing in defense strategy, defense budgeting, and space policy. He has authored widely on the future of the U.S. Space Force, defense spending trade‑offs, and military readiness. He previously held senior research roles at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments and served as a senior vice president and head of research in the defense industry. Mr. Harrison is a former U.S. Air Force Reserve officer and has taught graduate courses at Johns Hopkins University and George Washington University. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in aeronautics and astronautics from MIT.

"I am excited to join HawkEye 360's Board of Advisors and support an innovative company pushing the frontier of RF geospatial intelligence and space‑based analytics," said Todd Harrison. "I look forward to working with the team as it continues to grow its impact for both commercial and national security customers."

Paul Ryan

Paul Ryan served as the 54th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the youngest to hold the role in nearly 150 years. He previously chaired both the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Budget Committee, and was the Vice‑Presidential nominee in 2012. After representing Wisconsin's First District for two decades, he now serves as a Partner at Solamere Capital and Vice Chairman of Teneo. He also sits on the boards of Fox Corporation, SHINE Medical Technologies LLC, and Xactus, and holds academic roles at the University of Notre Dame and the American Enterprise Institute. He serves on the boards of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"I'm thrilled to work with John and the HawkEye 360 team. HawkEye 360 is equipping defense and national security leaders with the intelligence they need to make better‑informed, faster decisions in an increasingly complex global landscape," said Paul Ryan. "I've always admired how forward‑thinking and mission‑driven the company is at its core, and I'm excited to help HawkEye 360 continue delivering cutting‑edge solutions that strengthen our global security."

Randall G. Walden

Randy "Waldo" Walden is a distinguished military and executive professional with 47 years of service in the United States Air Force and the Department of Defense, including 27 years on active duty and 20 years as a civilian in the Senior Executive Service. He previously served as Senior Executive Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment and as Director and Program Executive Officer for the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. His career also includes roles as Director of Air Force Test and Evaluation and Director of Information Dominance Programs in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition). He is a two‑time Presidential Rank Award recipient and currently serves on multiple boards and as a strategic advisor to several companies.

"I'm honored to join the HawkEye 360 Board of Advisors and support a company that is reshaping how our nation leverages commercial space‑based intelligence," said Randy G. Walden. "Having spent my career accelerating critical capabilities for the Department of Defense, I'm impressed by HawkEye 360's ability to deliver timely, relevant insights that strengthen decision‑making across national security missions. I look forward to working with the team as it continues to innovate and expand the impact of its signals intelligence solutions."

Renewing Advisory Board Members:

The following esteemed advisors are continuing their service on the HawkEye 360 Advisory Board, bringing invaluable expertise and guidance:

Admiral (Ret.) Scott Swift – Chair of the Advisory Board

General (Ret.) John P. Abizaid

Hon. Kari Bingen

Senator Norm Coleman

Representative Jim Cooper

Hon. Joan Dempsey

Senator Joe Donnelly

Admiral (Ret.) Mike Gilday

Governor Terry McAuliffe

Lt. General (Ret.) H.R. McMaster

Christopher C. Miller

Art Money

Dr. M. Sanjayan Muttulingam

Rear Admiral (Ret.) Mike Studeman

General (Ret.) David "DT" Thompson

Congressman Mac Thornberry

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.