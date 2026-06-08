HawkEye 360 Announces Over $100 Million in New International Contract Awards

Record Growth Reflects Increasing Global Demand for Signals Intelligence Data and Analytics

HERNDON, Va., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, Inc. (NYSE: HAWK) ("HawkEye 360" or the "Company",) the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced over $100 million in new international contract awards and contract option value secured this year to date. The total represents a combination of immediate bookings, multi-year contracts, and award options across eight international customers and programs.

This growth milestone underscores continuing expansion of HawkEye 360's space-based signals intelligence services around the globe. The awards span defense, intelligence, and national security organizations across allied and partner nations seeking enhanced domain awareness, electronic warfare support, and operational decision advantage.

"The international market continues to recognize the critical value of timely, reliable signals intelligence," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer of HawkEye 360. "Surpassing $100 million in new international contract value demonstrates both the growing demand for our capabilities and the trust our customers place in HawkEye 360 to support their most important national security missions."

As geopolitical competition and electronic warfare challenges continue to evolve, HawkEye 360 remains focused on expanding access to commercial signals intelligence and delivering mission-ready operational insights to government and allied customers worldwide.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signal intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the U.S. Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of the RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements including statements regarding the Company's, analytics and operational capabilities, and growing customer demand are forward-looking statements and represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release.. The words "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "may," "continue," "estimate," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control that could affect its financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's final prospectus related to its initial public offering, dated May 6, 2026, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.