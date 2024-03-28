HawkEye 360 Announces the Crucial Role of its Advisory Board Class of 2024

HERNDON, Va., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading defense technology company for space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced its new members of the Advisory Board, forming the Class of 2024 today. Retired Generals, Gen. David D. Thompson, and Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, two individuals with unique perspectives and vast experience, join for the first time, while Terry McAuliffe and Joan Dempsey return for another term.

"HawkEye 360 is delighted to introduce a stellar group of advisors for 2024," announced John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer of HawkEye 360. "Their wealth of experience and knowledge, spanning government, military, intelligence, and commercial sectors, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. Their invaluable contributions will propel our RF-sensing satellite network forward, a crucial step in providing the U.S. Government and our international allies with timely, critical data to combat illegal and unauthorized activities."

General David D. Thompson (Ret.) brings 38 years of experience in the Air and Space Forces to his role, highlighted by his service as the first Vice Chief of Space Operations for the United States Space Force. In this capacity, he contributed to creating the Space Force and represented the Chief of Space Operations in high-level meetings, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Thompson has commanded at squadron, group, and wing levels and has held senior positions at the National Reconnaissance Office, Air Force Warfare Center, and United States Strategic Command. His education includes a Master of Science in National Security Industrial Policy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, a Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Purdue University, and a Bachelor of Science in Astronautical Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy. Thompson's career showcases his strategic planning and execution skills in national security and space operations.

"I was drawn to HawkEye 360 by the vision and passion of the company leadership to serve the security needs of the Nation and its Armed Forces," Gen. Thompson noted.

Lt. General H.R. McMaster (Ret.) is a soldier and scholar who brings a unique blend of strategic insights and global defense understanding to HawkEye 360. McMaster served in the US Army for thirty-four years and commanded forces in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq before serving as the 25th Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs. He holds a Ph.D. in history from the University of North Carolina and authored two bestselling books. He is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, a fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute, a lecturer at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, and a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Arizona State University.

"The capabilities that HawkEye 360 delivers to its clients are and will remain in high demand for governments, businesses, and any organization that needs to anticipate and respond to security threats," remarked Lt. General McMaster.

Joan Dempsey & Terry McAuliffe are welcomed back to the HawkEye 360 Advisory Board, each bringing a distinguished blend of experience and achievements to our team. Joan offers unparalleled strategic insights with her extensive background in intelligence, security, and leadership roles at Booz Allen Hamilton and various high-level federal positions. Terry, recognized for his dynamic tenure as the 72nd Governor of Virginia and his significant contributions to economic development and cybersecurity, brings a visionary approach to our mission. Together, their combined expertise and achievements will continue to guide HawkEye 360 in its strategic initiatives and further advancement in the industry.

These individuals, forming HawkEye 360 Advisory Board's Class of 2024, will join the board's 20 current members.

