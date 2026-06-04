HawkEye 360 Announces Two Key Leadership Appointments

Alex Johnson Named Senior Vice President, Engineering & System Operations; EJ Kreinar Named Deputy, Engineering & System Operations

HERNDON, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced two key leadership appointments within its engineering organization. Alex Johnson has been named Senior Vice President, Engineering & System Operations, and Edward "EJ" Kreinar will continue serving as Vice President of Engineering, taking on an expanded leadership role as Deputy, Engineering & System Operations.

Johnson will lead HawkEye 360's integrated engineering organization, encompassing spacecraft development, RF analytics, ground systems, mission operations, and enterprise systems engineering. Kreinar will partner closely with Johnson to drive execution, strengthen systems engineering discipline, and support the company's continued growth and operational scale.

"Alex brings extraordinary systems engineering experience across space, airborne, and multi-INT domains, while EJ has played an instrumental role in building and advancing HawkEye 360's engineering foundation," said Todd Probert, Chief Operating Officer, HawkEye 360. "Their combined leadership creates a strong and highly collaborative team that positions us well for continued innovation, operational scale, and mission success."

Alex Johnson joins HawkEye 360 with extensive experience leading advanced engineering organizations and delivering C4ISR, SIGINT, and multi-sensor fusion capabilities. His background spans software-defined radio, airborne and space-based imaging systems, advanced algorithms, resilient communications architectures, and model-based systems engineering. He previously served as Director of Engineering within the Targeting and Sensor Systems sector at L3Harris Technologies and brings a strong record of technical innovation, cross-domain systems expertise, and program leadership.

EJ Kreinar has been a driving force behind many of HawkEye 360's technical advancements during his tenure with the company, serving in leadership roles ranging from Senior Signal Processing Engineer to acting Senior Vice President of Engineering. He will continue leading key areas including RF analytics, software-defined radio development, and modern software engineering practices, while partnering with Johnson to scale and mature HawkEye 360's engineering organization.

Together, Johnson and Kreinar will advance HawkEye 360's enterprise-level systems engineering framework, further unifying front-end and back-end engineering and supporting the company's expanding space systems architecture. Their combined leadership will strengthen spacecraft manufacturing, enhance signals intelligence analytics, and continue scaling mission operations and ground systems to meet growing customer demand.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360, headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, is a signals intelligence company delivering mission-critical intelligence data and analytics to strengthen national and global security. By detecting, characterizing, and geolocating RF signals, HawkEye 360 equips defense, intelligence, and commercial partners with critical information to make informed decisions, respond quickly, and enhance operational effectiveness. Leveraging advanced AI-supported analytics, HawkEye 360 delivers early warning indicators, enhances situational awareness, and informs strategic and operational decision-making—ensuring allied forces and security partners maintain a decisive advantage in complex and contested environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's engineering, manufacturing, analytics and operational capabilities, are forward-looking statements and represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The words "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "may," "continue," "estimate," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control that could affect its financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's final prospectus related to its initial public offering, dated May 6, 2026, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.