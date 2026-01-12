HawkEye 360 Successfully Launches Cluster 13 and Establishes Initial Communications

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced the successful launch of its latest satellite trio, Cluster 13, and confirmed initial communications with the satellites. Cluster 13, integrated via Exolaunch, launched into a sun-synchronous orbit as part of the Twilight rideshare mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

This successful deployment and initial contact advance HawkEye 360's ability to support U.S. Government and international partners with consistent, high-quality radio-frequency insights across multi-domain mission environments. Operating in a sun-synchronous orbit, the satellites provide consistent opportunities to collect RF data over key regions, strengthening the delivery of RF insights worldwide.

"Cluster 13 strengthens our ability to provide the critical RF insights our partners need to navigate today's complex mission landscape," said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360. "Alongside our recent acquisition and funding milestone, this launch reflects a continued investment in the technology, people, and capabilities our customers rely on, reinforcing HawkEye 360's role as a leader in signals intelligence."

The payload leverages advanced RF detection, enhanced onboard processing, and upgraded waveform-collection capabilities first introduced across recent launches. Together, these technologies capture a broader range of signals with greater clarity, improve geolocation performance, enhance onboard processing, and increase overall collection capacity. As a result, HawkEye 360 strengthens multi-domain mission support and enables customers to access RF insights more efficiently.

Following commissioning and on-orbit checkout, the satellites will integrate into HawkEye 360's space-derived signals intelligence architecture. This integration advances the company's use of scalable signal processing and AI-enabled analytics to detect, characterize, and geolocate radio-frequency activity worldwide, reinforcing HawkEye 360's defense-tech mission to deliver trusted domain awareness and support critical operations for defense and government partners.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.