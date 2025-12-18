HawkEye 360 Closes Strategic Acquisition and Secures Series E Preferred and Debt

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Innovative Signal Analysis (ISA), supported by equity and debt financings totaling $150 million.

The acquisition of ISA significantly expands HawkEye 360's signal-processing capabilities, bringing advanced algorithms, mission-ready systems, and deep engineering expertise that enhance the company's ability to detect, characterize, and analyze complex RF activity. ISA's technology and team strengthen HawkEye 360's end-to-end platform by accelerating data processing, improving performance in challenging RF environments, and supporting more scalable delivery of insights to customers.

This Series E preferred equity financing round was co-led by existing investor NightDragon and Center15 Capital, with additional secured and mezzanine debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, Pinegrove Venture Partners, and Hercules Capital, Inc. The funding supports HawkEye 360's acquisition of ISA and strengthens the company's financial position, reinforcing the company's disciplined approach to growth and long-term financial management.

"This transaction marks an important step forward for HawkEye 360 as we continue to scale our platform and integrate highly complementary technical capabilities," said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360. "The acquisition of ISA cements our position as the leading provider of RF data, signal processing, and analysis. The leadership of NightDragon and Center15 in this Series E round, alongside our lending partners, reflects confidence in our strategy and the value our capabilities bring to customers and partners worldwide."

"NightDragon is proud to continue our support of HawkEye 360's mission and growth strategy by leading this Series E round," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO, NightDragon. "Since our initial investment, the company has made exceptional progress, and this funding and acquisition represent an important step in accelerating growth and advancing a platform we believe is essential to the market and to enduring national and global security." NightDragon has been an investor in HawkEye 360 since 2021.

"This financing supports the integration of ISA while maintaining a balanced and deliberate approach to scaling the business," said Craig Searle, CFO of HawkEye 360. "It strengthens our balance sheet and positions the company to execute on our operational priorities."

"Hawkeye360 is delivering mission-critical signals intelligence for the United States and its allies. We are proud to support Hawkeye 360's next phase of growth," said Ian Winer, Founder & CEO at Center15 Capital.

With the integration of ISA underway, HawkEye 360 continues to advance its platform and deliver signals intelligence capabilities that defense, government, and international partners rely on to support critical missions.

Cooley LLP represented HawkEye 360 in this transaction.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.