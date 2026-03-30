HawkEye 360 Successfully Launches Cluster 14 Satellites

HERNDON, Va., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 today announced the successful launch and initial contact with its Cluster 14 satellites, deployed aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-16 rideshare mission. The satellites were inserted into a sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) and are currently undergoing standard commissioning activities.

Depiction of Cluster 14 on orbit.

The addition of Cluster 14 expands HawkEye 360's space-based signals intelligence constellation and supports growing customer missions across defense, maritime, and national security applications. A sun-synchronous orbit enables consistent coverage patterns, supporting global monitoring of radio-frequency activity.

"Each new cluster helps us scale the constellation to meet increasing customer demand," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer of HawkEye 360. "Cluster 14 builds on the strong technical foundation of our existing satellites while continuing to advance system performance and reliability."

Cluster 14 includes incremental improvements to onboard processing that help accelerate data processing timelines and improve the efficiency of the company's sensing and analytics platform.

"With each deployment, we continue strengthening the constellation while supporting evolving customer missions," said Todd Probert, Chief Operating Officer of HawkEye 360. "Cluster 14 reflects our continued focus on innovation and operational excellence as we expand the platform."

HawkEye 360 satellites detect and geolocate radio frequency emissions from communications systems, navigation devices, and radar sources. Combined with proprietary signal processing and AI-powered analytics, the platform provides signals intelligence insights to government and allied customers worldwide.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.