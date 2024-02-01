Hawkin Dynamics Unveils First-of-its-Kind Portable Athletic Performance & Rehabilitation Device: Hawkin TruStrength

Removing Subjectivity from the Gym and Clinic: When Force, Top Performance, and Recovery Matters, the Numbers Don't Lie

WESTBROOK, Maine, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Hawkin Dynamics , an innovative, venture-backed pioneer in the sports and physical rehabilitation technology sector, announced the launch of their second product available direct-to-consumer, Hawkin TruStrength .

"We are thrilled to launch the Hawkin TruStrength, alongside our newest senior team member Professor John Cronin." Post this Professor John Cronin discusses the Hawkin TruStrength system, as well as the decision to partner with Hawkin Dynamics.

Innovating in Sports Technology

Founded in 2016, Hawkin Dynamics developed the world's first wireless force plate system and cloud-based software. Seeing the limitations of hand-held dynamometers on the market, the power of force plates, and the disparity in measurements between these two devices, the company saw an extraordinary opportunity in the TruStrength system that not only combines the two but offers much more.

"We built our company and first product out of a genuine need for 21st-century coaches to have access to cutting-edge technology, to test the limits while ensuring the safety of their athletes," said Hawkin Dynamics' CEO Ben Watson. "We have grown remarkably over the past few years and now, to address our customers' desires for the latest in compelling new solutions for an expanded number of in-demand sectors, we are thrilled to bring to market the Hawkin TruStrength and boast the latest addition to our team, world-renowned sports scientist Professor John Cronin."

Hawkin Dynamics' visionary outlook comes at a prime time: at a glance, the global sports technology market size is estimated to grow from over $20 billion in 2022 to nearly four times this size by 2032 . Hawkin Dynamics' steady growth, matched with the company's alertness to consumer interest in peak performance, healthy lifestyle, and longevity, secures future development of systems best designed to support customer demands.

Proof of Concept

"I have to thank Hawkin Dynamics for the team's extraordinary enthusiasm in adopting the technology we have developed, and with the infrastructure they have in place we are confident that the device's offerings will expand to match the needs of existing and new clientele," said Prof. Cronin, Product Specialist of Hawkin Dynamics and Chief Science Officer of Athlete Training and Health (ATH). "I am excited to know that because of our partnership, our technology will be used to offer split-second, objective insights into the progress of athletes, patients, first responders, military personnel, and many more professionals who must perform at their physical peak. Leading edge human performance optimization is very much part of our DNA and the inspiration behind the technology."

The origins behind Hawkin TruStrength can be found in the rolling hills of Auckland, New Zealand. This is home to Dr. Cronin, who is additionally a Professor of Strength and Conditioning with the Sports Performance Research Institute New Zealand (SPRINZ), at the Auckland University of Technology (AUT). The opportunity to commercialize the Hawkin TruStrength materialized after Prof. Cronin set up shop in the United States to expand upon his team's data collection, sample size, and a robust referral program directly tied to leading US hospital systems including Memorial Hermann Health System and Houston Methodist, via Houston-headquartered Athlete Training and Health (ATH) .

About Hawkin Dynamics

Hawkin Dynamics is a sport performance technology company specializing in force solutions, designing and building software and hardware for coaches, sport scientists, researchers, tactical professionals, and clinicians. Hawkin Dynamics continues to grow around our customers, taking pride in our industry-leading support and training services. All our solutions are fully validated and designed for the real world.

We are an industry leader in wireless force plates and cloud software to help analyze human movement. With headquarters in Westbrook, Maine, and satellite offices in Australia and the UK, we build our solutions onsite and ship globally.

