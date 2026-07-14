HawkPartners Partners with Data Quality Co-op to Strengthen Quality Transparency Across Its Data Supply Chain

First consulting firm to join the DQC network, adopting independent quality intelligence to strengthen confidence in the data that informs brand, growth and investment decisions

SALT LAKE CITY and BOSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkPartners, a marketing consulting and strategic insights firm, and Data Quality Co-op (DQC), the industry's first independent data quality clearinghouse, today announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing data quality transparency across HawkPartners' data supply chain. The collaboration makes HawkPartners the first consulting firm to adopt DQC's shared quality infrastructure.

HawkPartners and Data Quality Co-op

The partnership reflects HawkPartners' commitment to quality assurance and transparency. As organizations increasingly rely on consumer, B2B and market data to inform brand strategy, innovation and investment decisions, HawkPartners has incorporated DQC's independent quality intelligence into its quality framework, adding a shared view of respondent quality across the broader research ecosystem and complementing the technologies, processes and controls its supply chain partners already use.



"When the humans behind survey data are verified through a centralized source of quality intelligence, similar to a credit or trust score, our clients can have greater confidence in the insights and decisions that follow," said Kyle Manlove, Partner at HawkPartners. "Our partnership with DQC will strengthen everything we deliver for clients and provide visibility into respondent quality beyond any single supplier, platform or project. We see this as raising the bar for everyone, not grading our supply partners' homework."

DQC aggregates and benchmarks quality signals across participating organizations, helping clients identify patterns and risks that may not be visible within a single supplier relationship. By combining technical fraud indicators, in-survey behavior and participation history across the broader ecosystem, DQC can detect quality issues that are difficult to identify through project-level quality checks alone, including emerging forms of device automation and coordinated fraudulent activity. The result is a broader view of data quality across the ecosystem and greater transparency into the data that informs important business decisions.

Bob Fawson, CEO of Data Quality Co-op, said, "The most innovative consulting firms are looking beyond their own data; they want a shared view of quality across the ecosystem. HawkPartners is one of them, and that's exactly the visibility DQC was built to provide."

About HawkPartners

HawkPartners is a marketing consulting and strategic insights firm. We help leading global brands drive demand and loyalty by developing powerful brand and growth strategies informed by deep customer insights. Our approach integrates research, analysis and strategy, connecting the dots and illuminating opportunities across even the most complex industries and challenges, with an unwavering commitment to data quality at every step. Our experience across diverse clients and challenging projects arms us with a breadth of perspective we bring to every engagement.

About Data Quality Co-op

Data Quality Co-op (DQC) is an independent first-party data quality clearinghouse. We transform how buyers and suppliers of first-party data measure, understand and manage the quality of their data. Our platform offers continuous quality measurement and real-time quality certification by aggregating, analyzing and benchmarking data quality signals across the ecosystem and the Data Trust Score™, delivering unique, predictive quality intelligence. Together with our clients, we are shaping the future of fast, reliable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, our mission is to ensure each business decision, marketing campaign or AI model is driven by data that's high-quality, high-value and perfectly suited for its purpose. For more information, visit www.dataqualityco-op.com.

Media contact:

Marie Melsheimer

[email protected]

+1-541-815-3951

SOURCE Data Quality Co-Op