HawkSoft and RevitPay Launch Direct API Payments Integration

Direct API integration allows agencies to handle faster payments and automated reconciliation.

CANBY, Ore., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft, a leading provider of agency management systems for independent insurance agencies, today announced that RevitPay is now an integrated payments partner of HawkSoft following its acquisition of the ePaymints integration. Through its direct API integration, RevitPay processes payments directly in the HawkSoft AMS, helping agencies accelerate premium collection, automate reconciliation, and improve cash flow visibility. They get a modern digital payment platform and access to faster funding options without disruption to their existing workflows.

As agencies navigate system upgrades and increasing operational demands, payments and reconciliation often become a source of operational friction. This partnership supports agencies by addressing common challenges, including:

Reducing administrative work through automated reconciliation recorded directly to trust accounting and bookkeeping systems.





Accelerating premium collection with modern digital payment options such as text-to-pay and email-to-pay.





Next-day funding included, with same-day funding available. Improves cash flow reliability and visibility without adding operational complexity.





PCI-compliant payment technology integrated directly into HawkSoft's billing and trust accounting workflows.

"Agencies are navigating system upgrades while managing higher expectations from policyholders," said Kimberly Coley, Vice President of Partnerships at RevitPay and founder of ePaymints, a long-time HawkSoft partner. "Through this partnership with HawkSoft, we are building on years of experience supporting insurance agencies by delivering expanded resources, modern payment capabilities, and a direct API integration designed to help agencies collect premiums faster and operate more efficiently within HawkSoft."

Coley's leadership brings continuity for agencies familiar with ePaymints while introducing enhanced functionality and long-term support through RevitPay's integrated payments platform.

"Collecting premiums is the last mile of every policy transaction," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of HawkSoft. "It's been one of the most manual, friction-filled parts of running an agency. RevitPay's direct API integration means payments, reconciliation, and cash flow are fluid experiences with data in HawkSoft, where agencies are already working."

Agencies interested in learning more can visit www.hawksoft.com/partners/revitpay. Those looking to get started with a demo can visit www.revitpay.com/hawksoft.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About RevitPay

RevitPay provides integrated payment solutions designed to simplify complex payment workflows for regulated industries, including insurance and financial services. Through direct API integrations, RevitPay enables faster payments, automated reconciliation, and modern digital payment experiences while supporting clients with hands-on onboarding and long-term partnership. RevitPay's platform solutions are trusted by more than 30 financial institutions nationwide.

Media Contacts



Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Isabella Kusner

RevitPay

216-570-8373

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft