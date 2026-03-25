HawkSoft and Voley Announce API Partnership to Promote Automated Communications
News provided byHawkSoft
Mar 25, 2026, 08:31 ET
Agencies gain a unified, supervised, and defensible system to manage multi-channel communications.
CANBY, Ore., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft and Voley have announced a new API integration partnership between the two platforms, which allows independent insurance agencies to streamline and document client communications from multiple channels – voice, SMS, rich messaging, website chat, and team collaboration – in a single location.
Voley is a communication infrastructure platform built specifically for insurance agencies. Built on deep integration with agency management systems, Voley centralizes every client conversation—across texting, web chat, and other messaging channels—into a single, supervised, and defensible system accessible directly inside HawkSoft or through a modern dashboard. All conversations are automatically logged to the client profile in HawkSoft, supported by built-in agency guardrails, detailed audit history, and supervision tools that help maintain clean, defensible records.
HawkSoft agencies gain a unified, modern, compliant, and automatic client messaging platform. This removes the burden of using disconnected third-party tools in an increasingly regulated carrier landscape. Agencies no longer need to stitch together multiple systems to stay compliant, making the workflow easier to audit.
Voley offers a wealth of features and benefits important to independent agencies, including:
- Compliance & Risk Protection: Defensible by design with agency-wide guardrails and comprehensive audit history
- Lead Capture & Intake: Seamless intake from web, CRMs, and other external sources
- Deep AMS Integration: Native workflows, logging, and visibility without duplicated work
- Agency-Wide Collaboration: Shared inboxes, accountability, and team oversight
- Automation & Messaging Tools: Faster follow-ups, fewer dropped conversations
- Purpose-Built Simplicity: Fewer tools, fewer steps, fewer opportunities for error
"Voley was built by insurance agencies to solve three problems: missed leads, unmanaged risk, and a lack of visibility into agency-wide communication," said Jared Mackay, Vice President of Sales at Voley. "For too long, agencies have relied on enterprise tools built for every industry except insurance—fragmenting workflows and increasing compliance risk. Our commitment is simple: to be the communication infrastructure purpose-built for insurance. If we help capture even one additional opportunity or prevent a single compliance failure over the next decade, the platform has more than paid for itself."
"Independent agencies are drowning in disconnected tools, and every gap between systems could be a gap in service, compliance, and accountability," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of HawkSoft. "Voley solves a real problem by bringing every client conversation into one supervised, defensible place, automatically logged inside HawkSoft."
The integrated messaging capabilities are available immediately to HawkSoft agencies, with additional communication and AI-driven tools rolling out over time. Agencies interested in learning more can visit www.hawksoft.com/partners/voley. Request a walkthrough at letsvoley.com.
About HawkSoft
Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.
About Voley
Voley was born inside independent insurance agencies. Founded by agency owners who experienced firsthand the fragmented communication and missed opportunities that plague the industry, Voley pairs deep insurance expertise with a modern engineering team dedicated to solving these problems for good. Today, Voley is helping agencies unlock the communication channels they're leaving on the table — with professional text messaging built around the workflows that actually drive retention, customer engagement, and new business. Learn more at www.letsvoley.com.
Media Contacts
Rushang Shah
HawkSoft
866-884-4680
[email protected]
Jared Mackay
Voley
530-826-6866
[email protected]
SOURCE HawkSoft
Share this article