HawkSoft and AgencyFocus Partner to Deliver Financial Clarity to Independent Agents

The partnership offers valuation services and strategic guidance to independent agencies seeking clarity for growth, perpetuation, or acquisition.

CANBY, Ore., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft is partnering with AgencyFocus, founded by Carey Wallace and joined by her daughter Lindsay Wallace, to provide independent insurance agencies with financial clarity, valuation insights and services, and strategic financial guidance.

This partnership allows agencies to gain clarity and confidence in their financials through services like agency valuation, fractional CFO support, benchmarking, and strategic consulting. AgencyFocus equips agency owners with the insights they need to make confident decisions about growth, perpetuation, or acquisition. HawkSoft also plans to launch a series of 1-click reports inside the agency management system's Agency Intelligence reporting suite which delivers a set of financial reports that AgencyFocus needs to offer their strategic services.

"HawkSoft has built something rare in our industry: a true community that supports agency owners beyond just technology," said Carey Wallace, Founder of AgencyFocus. "Their relationship-first culture and commitment to helping agencies grow makes them the perfect partner for us as we focus on giving agencies the financial clarity they need to thrive long term."

"Leaders at agencies don't usually have time to deep-dive into their financials through the lens of planning for growth, perpetuation, or acquisition," said Rushang Shah, CMO at HawkSoft. "Carey and the team at AgencyFocus are laser-focused on delivering a roadmap to agencies to help them understand their financial picture."

HawkSoft and AgencyFocus' partnership is a shared commitment to bringing financial acumen to independent agencies. The companies have prepared resources and FAQs to help agencies better understand this new offering. Learn more at www.hawksoft.com/about/partners/agencyfocus.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About AgencyFocus

AgencyFocus is a family-owned consultancy dedicated to helping independent insurance agencies gain confidence in every financial decision. Founded by Carey Wallace, AgencyFocus provides agency valuation, fractional CFO services, benchmarking, and strategic consulting that translate complex financial data into clear, actionable insights. By equipping agency owners with the tools to understand and grow their businesses, AgencyFocus empowers agencies to prepare for perpetuation, acquisitions, and long-term success. Learn more at www.agency-focus.com.

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Lindsay Wallace

AgencyFocus

(843) 972-5500

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft