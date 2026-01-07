HawkSoft and Sonant Announce Voice AI Integration for Independent Insurance Agencies

Partnership delivers conversational AI that logs calls and creates tasks directly in HawkSoft

CANBY, Ore., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft, a leading agency management system provider for independent agencies, and Sonant, a voice AI platform built exclusively for insurance, today announced a new integration that delivers 24/7 call logging directly within HawkSoft. The collaboration gives agencies conversational AI that understands P&C workflows out of the box, triages every call into actionable tasks, and writes notes back into HawkSoft—so teams resolve requests faster without changing their day-to-day tools.

For the industry, this announcement signals practical, measurable AI value in the agency front office. For agencies, it reduces hold times, eliminates missed calls, frees staff for higher-value work, and unlocks productivity.

What Sonant AI Offers

Insurance-native voice AI agents with warm transfers, VIP bypass, and past-call memory

Real-time lookup and task routing into HawkSoft to keep work in the system of record

Why it matters

Fewer missed calls and faster response times across personal and commercial lines

Less manual data entry, fewer errors, and better customer experience

Results

Designed to show time-to-value in weeks, not months

Built-in governance guardrails and SOC 2 Type II compliance

Previously, this workflow required

Staffing for high turnover roles

Manual call routing, repetitive notetaking, and follow-up across multiple tools

Fragmented handoffs that created delays and dropped context

"Great technology only matters if service is better because of it. HawkSoft's reputation for standing with agencies is the standard we aspire to. Sonant's role is to extend that experience with always-on voice AI that routes work cleanly into HawkSoft and respects how agencies operate.", said Francisco Lopes, Co-founder and CEO at Sonant AI.

"Sonant AI helps agencies automate call routing, policy servicing, and quote intake," says Rushang Shah, CMO of HawkSoft. "When Sonant's virtual receptionist answers calls, it can handle simple tasks while routing more difficult ones to a person, all while documenting the client and policy in HawkSoft."

For more information about this partnership, please visit www.hawksoft.com/about/partners/sonant.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Sonant

Sonant is the AI Receptionist purpose-built for Insurance agencies. It answers every call, searches data on HawkSoft, triages requests into actionable tasks, and writes cleanly back into HawkSoft - so agencies see fewer missed calls, faster response times, and happier clients within weeks, not quarters. Built exclusively for independent agencies, Sonant shows up like a dependable teammate: warm transfers mid-conversation, VIP routing that respects existing relationships, multilingual support, and real-time AMS lookups - all on a SOC 2 Type II foundation. Agencies deploy in days, keep their workflows, and measure lift in productivity and customer experience.

For more information for agencies using HawkSoft to explore the voice AI integration, visit https://hawksoft.sonant.ai/.

