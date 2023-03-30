The strategic alliance empowers agencies to create deeper client relationships and generate new revenue opportunities with Medicare.

CANBY, Ore., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft announces that CoverRight is now participating in its Solution Partner program. CoverRight.com is a digital-first concierge platform designed to empower retirees and their families to easily learn about and navigate Medicare health insurance online. The US-based insurtech collaborates with experienced Insurance, Banking, and Healthcare Provider partners nationwide to create new revenue opportunities through a digitally-driven and personalized Medicare navigation and enrollment experience for their clients. HawkSoft is a leading agency management system for independent insurance agencies that serve communities throughout the US.

HawkSoft and CoverRight Announce Partnership to Introduce New Revenue Opportunities for P&C Agencies

Given the uncertain economic landscape, many independent agencies are seeking options to capture missed revenue opportunities and protect retention rates in 2023. Adding CoverRight as a Solution Partner will provide Property & Casualty (P&C) focused agencies an option to generate new revenue at no additional cost.

America's workforce continues to age with over 10,000 Americans retiring each day, affecting more personal lines clients than insurance agencies may realize. In fact, 1 in 5 Americans is a silent caregiver and may have to make complex Medicare decisions on behalf of an aging parent. Instinctively, clients turn to trusted channels such as personal insurance, banking, or healthcare providers for advice when transitioning to Medicare but require the additional expert help that CoverRight provides. CoverRight's digital-first concierge-style platform has helped over 14,000 Americans learn about Medicare and offers its partners clients a dedicated licensed Medicare advisor end-to-end – 100% free.

"HawkSoft is built by industry veterans who are exceptionally positioned to understand and help deliver what agencies will require to thrive on an evolving basis," said Karan Narang, Head of Partnerships at CoverRight. "As a Solutions Partner, CoverRight uniquely offers HawkSoft agencies the ability to cultivate a new revenue stream from their existing client portfolios while driving value back to their business. We're excited to grow our alliance with HawkSoft and help enable P&C focused agencies to capture missed opportunities with Medicare."

"Our customers often describe their jobs as 'protecting their community,' which is not limited to just covering their insureds' P&C risks," says Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. "They are resources in their communities, offering advice and guidance through some of the hardest situations a person will encounter. CoverRight feels like a natural fit for our efforts to support that pillar position agents find themselves in."

HawkSoft's entire community of agencies are eligible to receive preferred earnings incentives when partnering with CoverRight. Learn more at https://www.hawksoft.com/partners.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About CoverRight

CoverRight.com is the first digital concierge platform designed to empower retirees and their families to easily learn about and navigate Medicare online. The company collaborates with experienced Insurance, Banking, and Healthcare Provider partners nationwide to create a digitally-driven and personalized Medicare enrollment experience for eligible clients. The CoverRight platform pairs technology with human support to simplify a traditionally confusing and complex decision by delivering a concierge-style experience that provides consumers with a delightful and comprehensive Medicare plan selection and enrollment experience. The company's vision is to become the go-to retirement concierge platform to help retirees manage and navigate health and finance in retirement.

