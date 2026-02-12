HawkSoft and Exdion Streamline Renewal Cycles with New AI Integration

Independent agencies gain insurance-native AI to automate policy checking, quote comparisons, and E&O risk mitigation.

CANBY, Ore., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft and Exdion Insurance announce a collaboration designed to help independent insurance agencies mitigate E&O risk, shorten renewal cycles, and drive profitable growth without adding operational complexity. Exdion's insurance-native AI will deliver policy checking, quote comparison, proposal generation, and endorsement workflows through affordable, easy-to-deploy models for agencies operating on HawkSoft.

The collaboration brings industry-tested, enterprise-grade, secure AI—trusted by more than 10,000 CSRs, Account Managers, and Producers at the world's leading insurance brokerages—to middle-market and Main Street agencies operating on HawkSoft.

Historically, policy checking was often an afterthought, requiring hours of time from experienced agents. Producers have long desired faster, more intuitive tools to generate quote comparisons and proposals in minutes. When dealing with complex quotes, the ability to compare coverages accurately and present the right options to clients can make a significant difference in winning new business.

"Independent agencies running on HawkSoft want the same level of accuracy, speed, and E&O protection that the large brokerages enjoy, all without the overhead," said Sandeep Deva, President of Exdion Insurance. "By delivering Exdion's AI-driven policy and quote automation through the HawkSoft ecosystem, we are giving forward-thinking agencies a practical way to scale, protect their book of business, and deliver a consistently better client experience across every policy."

"Exdion's insurance-native AI aligns closely with HawkSoft's mission to equip agencies with modern tools that automate processes and not relationships, which remain central to the value independent agents deliver," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at HawkSoft.

At the center of this partnership is Exdion EyeQ, which streamlines core insurance workflows through a single intelligent platform, which compares quotes, validates coverage, generates proposals, identifies gaps, and drives action through automated endorsements. Offered through a secure portal, the platform allows agents to upload policy documents and quotes for rapid review and decision support. More information can be found at hawksoft.com/partners/exdioninsurance.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Exdion Insurance

Exdion Insurance is an insurance-native AI company, delivering production-grade decision intelligence for insurance brokers. Built by insurance and technology experts, Exdion's AI-driven SaaS+ platform is trusted by many of the largest U.S. brokerages to improve accuracy, reduce Errors & Omissions (E&O) risk, and scale intelligent automation across the policy lifecycle.

Media Contacts

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Dan Naraya

Exdion Insurance

469-978-2642

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft