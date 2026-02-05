HawkSoft and RiskAdvisor Announce New Partnership to Improve Client Intake and Data Quality for Independent Agencies

New collaboration helps agencies reduce duplicate data entry and streamline personal lines workflows

CANBY, Ore., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft, a leading agency management system for independent insurance agencies, today announced a new partnership with RiskAdvisor, a client intake and risk data platform built to help agencies capture cleaner, more consistent data at the start of the customer journey.

Through this partnership, HawkSoft customers gain access to a solution designed to standardize how client information is collected—whether entered by clients, producers, CSRs, or virtual assistants—before it flows into downstream systems. The result is fewer follow-ups, less rekeying, and improved efficiency across personal lines workflows.

Independent agencies continue to face mounting operational pressure from increased submission volume, tighter underwriting, and fragmented technology stacks. This collaboration helps address those challenges by:

Creating a single, structured intake process for personal lines new business

Reducing duplicate and inconsistent data entry across systems

Improving data quality before information reaches the agency management system

Supporting delegation of intake work without sacrificing accuracy

Giving agencies greater visibility into early-stage opportunities

Previously, agencies often relied on disconnected web forms, emails, or spreadsheets to collect prospect data—introducing delays and manual cleanup before policies could be quoted or bound.

"RiskAdvisor was built by an independent agent who experienced firsthand how messy intake and inconsistent data slow agencies down," said David Watson, Founder and CEO of RiskAdvisor. "Partnering with HawkSoft allows us to meet agencies where they already work, while helping them start every client relationship with clean, structured data that supports better workflows downstream."

"We are very excited to partner with David and the team over at RiskAdvisor," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of HawkSoft. "Their platform is very unique and offers significant value in seeing carrier appetite during the Intake/Quoting process."

HawkSoft and RiskAdvisor remain independent companies through this partnership. The collaboration reflects HawkSoft's ongoing strategy to support agencies with a broad network of vetted Solution Partners while preserving flexibility and choice.

Agencies interested in learning more about how HawkSoft works with RiskAdvisor can visit HawkSoft's Partner page or request a demo directly through RiskAdvisor.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About RiskAdvisor

RiskAdvisor is a client intake and risk data platform built by independent insurance agents to help agencies capture clean, consistent data at the start of the customer journey. By standardizing intake and improving data quality, RiskAdvisor helps agencies reduce manual work, improve delegation, and streamline personal lines workflows.

