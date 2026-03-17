Agencies can send customer and policy data from HawkSoft to Gaya to automate quoting workflows across carrier portals, raters, and insurance forms.

CANBY, Ore., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft and Gaya today announced a new integration that enables insurance agencies to send customer and policy information directly from HawkSoft into Gaya to automate data entry across carrier portals, rating systems, and insurance forms. With this integration, agencies can transfer structured data from their HawkSoft records into Gaya and use its Super Paste technology to instantly populate carrier systems and ACORD PDF forms, reducing repetitive data entry and improving workflow efficiency.

HawkSoft and Gaya Announce Partnership to Automate Data Entry Gaya

Independent insurance agencies spend significant time re-entering the same customer and policy information across multiple systems during quoting and servicing workflows. Gaya's integration helps agencies:

Send customer and policy data directly from HawkSoft into Gaya

Automatically populate carrier portals and rating systems with structured data

Instantly fill ACORD forms and other insurance PDFs using Gaya's Super Paste functionality

By reducing manual re-keying and repetitive copy-and-paste tasks, agencies can quote faster, improve accuracy, and free up their teams to focus on serving clients.

"This has been one of the most requested integrations from our customers," said Jean-Pierre Vertil, co-founder of Gaya. "Agencies live inside their management system, and HawkSoft is a critical system of record for many of them. This integration makes it seamless to move that data into carrier portals, raters, and forms so teams can focus on advising clients instead of retyping information."

"Data re-entry is the silent productivity killer in every independent agency," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of HawkSoft. "This integration turns HawkSoft's data into an instant input for Gaya's automation, so agencies can quote faster, reduce errors, and scale up on relationships instead of processes."

Gaya was founded by Carl Ziade and Jean-Pierre Vertil, classmates at Stanford Business School, with the goal of simplifying the way insurance professionals move data between systems. The company began by supporting personal lines workflows and has since expanded to commercial lines and additional lines of business. For more information about the integration, visit www.hawksoft.com/partners/gaya.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Gaya

Gaya builds automation tools for insurance agencies that eliminate repetitive copy-and-paste work across carrier portals, raters, and insurance forms. Its Super Paste technology allows structured data to instantly populate carrier systems and PDFs such as ACORD forms. Founded in 2022 and based in California, Gaya supports both personal and commercial insurance workflows.

Media Contacts



Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Carl Ziade

Gaya

650-284-3767

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft