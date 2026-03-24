HawkSoft and PathwayPort Announce Auditable Insurance Workflow Automation

Integration that enables compliant, auditable insurance workflow automation for independent agencies

CANBY, Ore., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PathwayPort has enhanced its current API integration with HawkSoft to further enable independent insurance agencies to automate client communication and operational workflows using live data from their agency management system.

Now with two-way API integration, PathwayPort syncs policy, account, and contact data directly from HawkSoft while preserving HawkSoft as the system of record. Agencies can standardize renewals, servicing communications, and retention workflows without duplicating data, increasing compliance risk, or disrupting operations.

Secure two-way API integration between HawkSoft and PathwayPort syncs live policy, account, and contact data while preserving HawkSoft as the system of record. Agencies automate workflows without duplicating data, ensuring compliance, auditability, and operational stability. PathwayPort automates renewals, retention campaigns, and servicing workflows using live HawkSoft data. Agencies reduce manual work, standardize communications, and maintain compliant, auditable records in a secure insurance environment.

The result is insurance workflow automation designed specifically for regulated environments — operationally safe, auditable, and built to scale.

Independent agencies face growing pressure to improve retention, standardize workflows, and maintain compliance, all while managing complex books of business.

With this integration, agencies can:

Automate renewals and servicing using live HawkSoft policy data

Track sent emails and client interactions directly in the HawkSoft Log

Reduce manual follow-ups with automated engagement tracking

Store completed surveys as attachments in HawkSoft

Keep all client communication and insights in one place

This makes it easier for agencies to scale without increasing operational risk.

"PathwayPort was built to work on top of agency management systems, not replace them," said Alek Mirkovic, CEO of PathwayPort. "Our integration with HawkSoft allows agencies to automate critical workflows using live policy data while preserving compliance controls, audit trails, and the integrity of the system of record."

"Automation without accountability is a liability," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at HawkSoft. "What makes PathwayPort's integration with HawkSoft powerful is that agencies can now move faster on renewals and client communication without sacrificing the audit trails and compliance controls that regulators require."

The HawkSoft and PathwayPort integration is designed for independent insurance agencies with complex operations that require consistency, documentation, and control. Both companies remain independent and share a focus on long-term stability, secure data access, and real-world agency workflows.

Insurance agencies interested in learning more can explore this integration at https://www.hawksoft.com/about/partners/pathway. Book a live demo at CMS Integration: Hawksoft | Pathway.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft has been a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About PathwayPort

PathwayPort is an insurance-specific operations and marketing automation platform built for mid-market and enterprise agencies. By working on top of agency management systems, PathwayPort automates renewals, servicing, and client communications in a compliant, auditable way, helping insurance teams scale without adding administrative burden. Learn more at www.pathwayport.com.

Media Contacts

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Dana Petrovic

PathwayPort

720-669-3335

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft