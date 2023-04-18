HawkSoft and ValChoice Partner to Reduce Re-marketing by 80%

Agencies using HawkSoft can optimize the renewal process, increase customer satisfaction, and improve agency profitability with ValChoice.

CANBY, Ore., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft welcomes ValChoice as a new API Partner. HawkSoft, an insurance technology developer based in Oregon, enjoys a strong following among independent insurance agencies rooted on growing their services in line with feedback from their customers. ValChoice emerged as a natural ally and is a welcome addition to HawkSoft's API Partner program. ValChoice is a pioneer in going beyond financial information to evaluate and grade the quality of insurance carriers in the United States.

Use this QR code to access ValChoice's Re-marketing and Book Roll Calculator.

Leveraging HawkSoft's two-way Partner API, ValChoice significantly improves agency profitability by seamlessly improving existing processes by 80%. The ValChoice data analytics engine analyzes millions of data points to produce ratings and evaluations of insurance carriers. Normal financial evaluations examine only financial strength, stopping short of the more important aspects such as the quality of claims handling and customer service. Using the ValChoice automated system, agencies can quickly and easily realize the full benefit of ValChoice with at most two hours of setup time.

"Insurance is like wine. It's expensive, complicated, and consumers don't know how good it is until it's too late to return it," said Dan Karr, founder and CEO of ValChoice. "ValChoice changes that by letting consumers know what to expect from insurance companies for both claims handling and service, and most consumers will pay a premium for a better offering."

"Independent agents understand that insurance is not a commodity, yet they so often let price be the dominant factor when engaging with people. ValChoice equips agents to paint a more comprehensive picture of the carriers they recommend to protect their assets and lives on those rainy days," says Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. "ValChoice empowers agents to educate insureds to be more aware of the quality of providers that are involved in helping manage risk."

HawkSoft and ValChoice conducted field tests of integration that demonstrated promising results for real agencies. Kelly Endicott, owner at K&M Insurance Agency in Ohio, participated in the field test and reports that, "A/B testing shows we have an 80% reduction in policyholders requesting to be re-marketed when the ValChoice automated system sends ratings prior to renewal."

Two-way API integration between HawkSoft and ValChoice is available today. Mutual customers can enable integration in HawkSoft's Marketplace. To see how much your agency can increase profits by utilizing ValChoice, see ValChoice's Re-Marketing and Book Roll Calculator here: https://agent.valchoice.com/calc.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About ValChoice

ValChoice® is the only company to provide consumers, insurance companies, agents and brokers with information on which home and auto insurance companies offer the best protection (claims handling) and service. The company's analytics platform analyzes millions of high-quality data points and delivers the results in an easy-to-use service that Forbes Magazine describes as "Carfax for insurance." Using ValChoice, consumers are finally able to shop for insurance based on value rather than making decisions blindly based on price or advertising campaigns. ValChoice was established after its founder was involved in a serious accident and multiple insurance companies refused to pay his medical bills. He vowed to help others avoid the same outcome. Learn more here https://www.valchoice.com/about-valchoice/.

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Dan Karr

ValChoice

802-468-7510

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft