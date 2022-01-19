HawkSoft and vipHomeLink Announce Partnership to Offer Proactive Home Maintenance and Protections to Homeowners

CANBY, Ore., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft, the Oregon-based insurance technology developer, and vipHomeLink, a leading InsurTech company focused on innovative digital home management solutions, announced a formal partnership today. vipHomeLink is the latest company to join HawkSoft's Referral Partner Program. Through this new relationship, vipHomeLink will offer a suite of digital home management tools for homeowners.

Independent insurance agents can leverage vipHomeLink to enhance the protection they offer their insureds – expanding the care beyond coverage and into proactive home maintenance. vipHomeLink allows a homeowner to digitally track and organize key documents pertaining to their home, stay current with necessary inspections, and be proactive with maintenance. Agencies that provide vipHomeLink to their clients see an increase in engagement and a reduction in their loss ratios as they shift conversations from being reactive towards sudden claims to being proactive around home ownership.

"Many agencies using HawkSoft to power their insurance businesses view themselves as not just selling insurance products but also providing knowledge and protection to their communities," says Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing for HawkSoft. "Our partnership with vipHomeLink allows agencies to further expand their relationship with insureds beyond risk coverage and into proactive risk mitigation. It changes the narrative for the agent from managing claims to preventing problems."

Geoff Martin, vipHomeLink's President and Co-founder added, "We are very excited to be partnering with HawkSoft, a leader in the agency management world. Together, we can help drive client engagement for independent insurance agencies. Our solution helps make a policyholder's home safer and more enjoyable, which reflects back on the agency who made that possible."

Independent agencies that use HawkSoft are eligible for special pricing on vipHomeLink's services and platform. Details are available at: https://viphomelink.com/hawksoft-insurance-plans

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About vipHomeLink

vipHomeLink is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize, and improve their homes. The Company partners with insurance carriers, agencies and others across the insurance ecosystem to drive engagement with homeowners and improve home safety by building awareness of the home, providing customized reminders and home recommendations, and by sharing expert, multi-channel content with members. vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey.

Media Contacts:

HawkSoft

Rushang Shah

VP, Marketing

866-884-4680

[email protected]

vipHomeLink

Karan Narang

VP, Strategic Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft