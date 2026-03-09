HawkSoft and WeSignature Announce Integration to Simplify E-Signatures for Independent Insurance Agencies

Agencies can send documents for digital signature and automatically return signed files to HawkSoft.

CANBY, Ore., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft and WeSignature today announced a new integration designed to simplify the e-signature process for independent insurance agencies. The integration allows agencies to send documents from HawkSoft to WeSignature for electronic signature and automatically return completed documents directly to the appropriate client record within HawkSoft.

The attached image illustrates the simplicity and efficiency of the new integration between WeSignature and HawkSoft. It visually demonstrates how documents are sent from HawkSoft to WeSignature for electronic signature and then automatically returned to HawkSoft once completed.

WeSignature is a simple, affordable e-signature solution known for unlimited envelopes and predictable pricing. The platform also offers integrated payment collection, allowing agencies to collect signatures and payments within a single workflow.

This integration benefits agencies by:

Reducing manual downloading and re-uploading of signed documents

Ensuring completed documents are automatically attached to the correct client record

Eliminating per-envelope limitations that restrict growth

Creating a more efficient, predictable document workflow

Previously, agencies often needed to manually move signed documents between systems. The WeSignature integration removes that friction by allowing documents to be dragged from HawkSoft, signed electronically, and pushed back automatically once completed.

"We built WeSignature to make e-signatures simple, affordable, and scalable for independent agencies," said Ryan Spallone, Chief Operating Officer of WeSignature. "Partnering with HawkSoft allows agencies to keep their workflow centered inside the management system they trust, while eliminating unnecessary steps and envelope limitations."

"HawkSoft is committed to expanding options and functionality through vetted API Partners," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of HawkSoft. "Independent agencies thrive on offering choice and options to their insureds. At HawkSoft, we share this core value by helping agencies have many options in their mission to make workflows efficient, reduce errors, and improve client experience. The WeSignature integration supports this mission."

While HawkSoft and WeSignature remain independent companies, this collaboration expands options for agencies looking to modernize their document processes without adding complexity. Agencies interested in learning more about the integration can visit hawksoft.com/partners/wesignature.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About WeSignature

Founded in 2019, WeSignature is a simple, affordable e-signature platform built for independent insurance agencies. With unlimited envelopes and integrated payment collection, WeSignature helps agencies streamline document workflows without restrictive per-document pricing. Learn more at www.wesignature.com.

