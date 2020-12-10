HawkSoft Expands Mobile App Options for Customers Through Integration with GloveBox

CANBY, Ore., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent insurance agents excel at offering customizable options for carriers and coverages to their clients. This flexibility can cause difficulties with the mobile experience expected by today's consumers, with each separate insurance carrier having their own dedicated mobile apps. If one person has multiple policies across multiple carriers, they juggle multiple apps to manage their risk portfolio. GloveBox solves this by consolidating an insured's policies, regardless of insurance carrier, into a unified mobile app licensed to the independent agency for a branded consumer facing technology. GloveBox is the latest integration partner to connect to the HawkSoft management system via HawkSoft's Partner API.

GloveBox displays policy information and provides numerous service options for the client to engage in between the carrier or agent. The technology enables interaction through leveraging direct connections to insurance carrier systems. These connections can now be further supported with integration into an agency's HawkSoft management system. HawkSoft's Partner API powers the ability to update insureds and their policy information to GloveBox, as changes are made in the management system. Integration with HawkSoft eliminates the need for manual or double entry to populate GloveBox with an agency's data. The connections ensure that GloveBox has all the information an insured might need. They can access policy documents, pay bills, and start a claim directly with their carrier from inside the GloveBox mobile or web app.

"Independent insurance agents and their clients value choice," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft, "and that is true both for the carriers they work with and the technology they use." Rushang continued, "GloveBox stands out for the progress they have made in making direct connections to insurance carriers. Direct connections between players in the insurance space is paramount to the mission of supporting a thriving independent agency channel. HawkSoft is pleased to gain another ally in GloveBox in this cause."

"We are thrilled to team up with HawkSoft to offer their agencies an opportunity to seamlessly rollout a self-service technology to their clients," said Ryan Mathisen, CEO of GloveBox, "and not only closing the gap between the client, agent, and carrier but enhancing the client experience with a one-of-a-kind technology to the independent channel." The integration with HawkSoft provides agency efficiency through easy data transfer between systems. Ryan Mathisen continued, "To work with HawkSoft means hundreds, if not thousands, of agencies can now quickly reduce monotonous internal operations and rely on the GloveBox technology to increase retention and revenue."

Mutual customers of HawkSoft and GloveBox can enable integration in HawkSoft's Marketplace. Learn more about the integration between HawkSoft and GloveBox here: https://www.hawksoft.com/about/partners/

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers this promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

About GloveBox

GloveBox is the first independent agent self-service platform that is directly connected to the insurance carriers and branded to the agency. The mobile and web technology provides clients with an all-in-one application to interface with their agency and connect to their carrier. The platform provides features such as access policy documents, pay a bill, and make a claim direct to the carrier. Or agency features such as submit service request, request a quote, or communicate via text, email, or phone.

Media Contact:

Rushang Shah

VP, Marketing

866-884-4680

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft

