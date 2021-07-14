HaystackID™ Selected as Litigation & Discovery Winner in the 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID has been selected as a winner in the Litigation & Discovery category and a finalist in the Data Privacy & CyberSecurity category in the inaugural Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards, which honored leading innovators among in-house, law firm and vendor technology providers.

"We always have prided ourselves on being a legal technology industry pioneer – including being the first to offer remote review infrastructure years ago," HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks said following the July 13 announcement of the awards. "As more and more companies have entered the market, it means a lot that we continue to be recognized as a leader in innovation."

Legalweek named HaystackID a winner in the Litigation & Discovery category for the company's "solutions involved in litigation processes from beginning to end, including discovery." In the Data Privacy & CyberSecurity category, the company was a finalist for providing "solutions aimed at protecting and securing the data of an enterprise, including information governance products."

"Whether it's improving processes or inventing protocols to solve cyber and legal discovery challenges, HaystackID is committed to constant innovation as a way to serve legal technology professionals," said Michael Sarlo, HaystackID's Chief Innovation Officer. "Being a winner in one category and a finalist in another is a true testament to our forward-thinking culture."

About HaystackID™

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise managed solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

HaystackID Media Contact:

Leora Goldfarb

[email protected]

858-603-5123

Rob Robinson

[email protected]

512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media

+ Twitter (@HaystackID)

+ LinkedIn

SOURCE HaystackID

Related Links

www.haystackid.com

